Kerala Assemly Elections 2026: Rebel Challenge Tests CPI(M) Stronghold In Thaliparamba
Veteran leader T K Govindan openly revolted against the decision, resigning from party positions and entering the fray as an independent candidate
Published : May 4, 2026 at 4:01 AM IST
Thaliparamba: The otherwise impregnable Left bastion of Thaliparamba has witnessed rare political turbulence ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, with internal dissent adding an unexpected twist to the contest.
Located in Kannur - often described as the ideological heartland of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) - Thaliparamba has historically delivered emphatic victories for the Left Democratic Front (LDF). The constituency has been closely associated with senior CPI(M) leader M V Govindan, who represented the seat multiple times.
The CPI(M) has now fielded P K Shyamala, wife of Govindan, a move that triggered controversy within party ranks. Veteran leader T K Govindan openly revolted against the decision, resigning from party positions and entering the fray as an independent candidate. He argued against what he termed the 'family hold' over the constituency.
The party responded swiftly, expelling T K Govindan for alleged anti-party activities. CPI(M) Kannur district secretary K K Ragesh defended the candidature, asserting that Shyamala’s selection was a collective organisational decision rather than one based on personal affiliations.
Despite the internal rift, the LDF remains the clear frontrunner. In both the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections, the CPI(M) secured victories in Thaliparamba with margins exceeding 20,000 votes, underscoring its deep-rooted influence and cadre strength. The BJP has fielded N. Haridas, while a number of independent candidates are also in the fray. However, the spotlight firmly remains on the rebel factor and its potential impact.
Political observers believe that while the rebellion may dent the victory margin, it is unlikely to significantly alter the outcome in this traditional Left fortress. The key question is whether the CPI(M) can contain internal dissent and retain its overwhelming support base in one of its most reliable constituencies.
Candidates in 2026: Abdul Salam K P (Independent), Anappalli Gopalan (AAP), C Balakrishnan Yadav (Independent), Khamaruddeen C V (Independent), Koyyam Janardhanan (Independent), N Haridas (BJP), P K Shyamala (CPI(M), K Govindan Master S/O Kunhikkannan Nambiar (Independent Rebel) and T K Govindan S/O Kunhiraman (Independent)>