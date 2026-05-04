ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Assemly Elections 2026: Rebel Challenge Tests CPI(M) Stronghold In Thaliparamba

Thaliparamba: The otherwise impregnable Left bastion of Thaliparamba has witnessed rare political turbulence ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, with internal dissent adding an unexpected twist to the contest.

Located in Kannur - often described as the ideological heartland of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) - Thaliparamba has historically delivered emphatic victories for the Left Democratic Front (LDF). The constituency has been closely associated with senior CPI(M) leader M V Govindan, who represented the seat multiple times.

The CPI(M) has now fielded P K Shyamala, wife of Govindan, a move that triggered controversy within party ranks. Veteran leader T K Govindan openly revolted against the decision, resigning from party positions and entering the fray as an independent candidate. He argued against what he termed the 'family hold' over the constituency.

The party responded swiftly, expelling T K Govindan for alleged anti-party activities. CPI(M) Kannur district secretary K K Ragesh defended the candidature, asserting that Shyamala’s selection was a collective organisational decision rather than one based on personal affiliations.