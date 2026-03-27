Kerala Assembly Election 2026: 'CPI(M)–BJP Deal' Row Turns Digital War As Pinarayi, Satheesan Trade Blows
Kerala Chief Minister and Opposition Leader engage in a high-voltage war of words over allegations of a covert CPM–BJP understanding.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The controversy, sparked by Rahul Gandhi during the conclusion of the 'Puthuyuga Yatra' led by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, has snowballed into a major political flashpoint in Kerala.
Gandhi alleged the existence of a strategic alliance between the Communist Party of India (Marxists) and the Bharatiya Janata Party, even coining the term 'CJP' to describe what he called a joint front against the Congress.
The allegations were quickly amplified by United Democratic Front leaders and reiterated at a massive rally in Kozhikode, attended by Mallikarjun Kharge. The claims reportedly triggered unease even within opposition circles, with Left MPs like John Brittas and P Santhosh Kumar raising concerns at an INDIA bloc meeting over the remarks.
Launching a counter-offensive, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to social media, directly targeting Satheesan. He revived past allegations, claiming that Satheesan had inaugurated an RSS-linked event in 2006 and had allegedly sought support from Sangh Parivar outfits in earlier elections.
Vijayan also cited statements attributed to Hindu Aikya Vedi leaders to bolster his claims. Responding sharply, VD Satheesan dismissed the Chief Minister’s remarks as a diversion tactic aimed at deflecting attention from the "deal" allegations.
In a strategic counter, he brought up Vijayan’s own political past, alleging links with Sangh Parivar support during the 1977 elections. He also referred to historical instances involving senior BJP leaders like LK Advani and O. Rajagopal in campaigns connected to CPI(M) candidates.
However, fact-checks contest the Opposition's claims, noting that both Advani and Rajagopal were associated with the Janata Party during that period and not the BJP. The 1977 elections were held in the immediate aftermath of the Emergency, while the BJP itself was formed only in 1980 with the support of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which had been established in the 1950s and is considered the political arm of the RSS.
The opposition intensified its attack by revisiting controversial episodes, including the meeting between former ADGP MR Ajith Kumar and RSS leaders, and the alleged lack of transparency in agreements related to the PM SHRI education scheme. Satheesan also linked ongoing probes, including the Karuvannur bank scam and investigations involving the Chief Minister's daughter, to what he described as an 'undercurrent' understanding between the CPI(M) and BJP.
Political observers note that Satheesan’s shift from defensive clarifications to an aggressive historical counter-attack has altered the tone of the debate, putting the ruling LDF on the back foot.