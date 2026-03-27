ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: 'CPI(M)–BJP Deal' Row Turns Digital War As Pinarayi, Satheesan Trade Blows

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan (left) and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are battling both on ground as well digitally over ties with RSS ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: The controversy, sparked by Rahul Gandhi during the conclusion of the 'Puthuyuga Yatra' led by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, has snowballed into a major political flashpoint in Kerala.

Gandhi alleged the existence of a strategic alliance between the Communist Party of India (Marxists) and the Bharatiya Janata Party, even coining the term 'CJP' to describe what he called a joint front against the Congress.

The allegations were quickly amplified by United Democratic Front leaders and reiterated at a massive rally in Kozhikode, attended by Mallikarjun Kharge. The claims reportedly triggered unease even within opposition circles, with Left MPs like John Brittas and P Santhosh Kumar raising concerns at an INDIA bloc meeting over the remarks.

Launching a counter-offensive, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to social media, directly targeting Satheesan. He revived past allegations, claiming that Satheesan had inaugurated an RSS-linked event in 2006 and had allegedly sought support from Sangh Parivar outfits in earlier elections.

Vijayan also cited statements attributed to Hindu Aikya Vedi leaders to bolster his claims. Responding sharply, VD Satheesan dismissed the Chief Minister’s remarks as a diversion tactic aimed at deflecting attention from the "deal" allegations.