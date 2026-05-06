ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: Unexpected Setback, Organisational Lapses, Admits CPI(M), M V Govindan Signals Introspection After LDF Rout

Thiruvananthapuram: In his first media interaction following the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) heavy defeat in the Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026, Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary M V Govindan acknowledged "unexpected failure" and pointed to organisational shortcomings as a key factor behind the setback.

Kerala went to polls on April 9, with results declared on May 4, delivering a decisive verdict against the ruling front. The LDF was reduced to just 35 seats from a dominant 99 in 2021. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself faced a tense contest in Dharmadam, underlining the scale of voter churn across the state.

Breaking from his usual long, detailed briefings, Govindan’s interaction with the media was notably brief, with observers remarking on a visibly tired and subdued demeanour.

Calling it a ''collective failure'', he said the party would undertake a comprehensive review across all levels. ''This is an unexpected setback. There have been organisational lapses. We will examine everything in detail,'' he said.

Govindan also indicated that issues related to public outreach and campaign messaging - what he described as shortcomings in "taking the party's narrative to the people" - would come under scrutiny.