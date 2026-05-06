ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala: Congress Legislature Party To Meet In Thiruvananthapuram Tomorrow To Pick CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Following its emphatic victory in the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026, the Congress is set to convene a crucial meeting of its Legislature Party (CLP) on Thursday at Indira Bhavan, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters, to elect its leader - who will go on to become the next Chief Minister of Kerala.

The high-stakes meeting, scheduled for 11:00 AM on Thursday, will be overseen by All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken, who have reached here on Wednesday afternoon, deputed by the party high command to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

With the Congress returning to power after a decade, intense internal discussions are underway over the Chief Minister's post. The frontrunners include Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, and AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal.

According to party sources, the selection process will follow a structured format. After the initial Legislature Party meeting, the observers will hold one-on-one consultations with newly elected MLAs to assess individual preferences. A detailed report will then be submitted to the Congress leadership in New Delhi.