Kerala: Congress Legislature Party To Meet In Thiruvananthapuram Tomorrow To Pick CM
The frontrunners include Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, and AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal
Published : May 6, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Following its emphatic victory in the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026, the Congress is set to convene a crucial meeting of its Legislature Party (CLP) on Thursday at Indira Bhavan, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters, to elect its leader - who will go on to become the next Chief Minister of Kerala.
The high-stakes meeting, scheduled for 11:00 AM on Thursday, will be overseen by All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken, who have reached here on Wednesday afternoon, deputed by the party high command to ensure a smooth leadership transition.
With the Congress returning to power after a decade, intense internal discussions are underway over the Chief Minister's post. The frontrunners include Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, and AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal.
According to party sources, the selection process will follow a structured format. After the initial Legislature Party meeting, the observers will hold one-on-one consultations with newly elected MLAs to assess individual preferences. A detailed report will then be submitted to the Congress leadership in New Delhi.
As per convention, MLAs are expected to authorise the high command to take the final call. Once a decision is made in Delhi, the Legislature Party will reconvene to formally endorse the chosen leader.
Parallel consultations are also expected with key constituents of the United Democratic Front (UDF), including the Indian Union Muslim League, Kerala Congress factions (P J Joseph and T M Jacob), RSP and other allies, to ensure consensus within the coalition before government formation.
The Congress has registered a dramatic resurgence, increasing its tally from 21 seats in the previous Assembly to 63 in the current House. The numbers are further strengthened by support from independents (CPI(M) rebels) such as T K Govindan and G Sudhakaran, as well as V Kunhikrishnan, who were backed by the Congress and the UDF. The meeting at Indira Bhavan is expected to be the decisive step in finalising leadership and paving the way for the formation of a new UDF government in Kerala, formally ending the transition of power in the state.
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