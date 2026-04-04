ETV Bharat / bharat

Secret Deal Between Pinarayi And Modi; Kerala's Interests Mortgaged: Rahul Gandhi

In this image posted on April 4, 2026, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Kerala assembly elections, in Ernakulam, Kerala. ( PTI )

Ernakulam: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that an unholy political deal is taking place between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was speaking at the UDF election campaign meeting held at the Fort Kochi Veli Ground. Rahul, son of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, accused the Chief Minister of mortgaging Kerala’s interests before PM Modi in order to protect his family and children from central investigative agencies.

Rahul questioned why only the Kerala Chief Minister seems to enjoy immunity while opposition leaders who oppose the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are being relentlessly targeted by the Centre.

"They keep targeting me because I fight the BJP without compromise. Many cases have been filed against me. But why is it that in Kerala neither the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) nor the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questions the Chief Minister or his children? This is the biggest example that central agencies will never touch someone who surrenders before PM Modi," Rahul said.

Modi and Trump; Pinarayi and Modi

He further mocked that just as Narendra Modi surrenders before US President Donald Trump, Pinarayi Vijayan is striking a similar compromise with PM Modi.