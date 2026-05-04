ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala assembly Elections 2026: Union Minister George Kurien Eyes Breakthrough For BJP In Kanjirappally

Kanjirappally (general seat, Kottayam district)

Kanjirappally, a key constituency in Kottayam district, is set for an intense electoral battle in 2026, with the traditional dominance of the United Democratic Front (UDF) facing a renewed challenge from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Known for its significant Christian population and deep-rooted dependence on the rubber economy, the constituency has long been shaped by agrarian concerns and community-driven political alignments.

The spotlight this time, however, is on George Kurian, a Union Minister contesting on the Bharatiya Janata Party ticket. His candidature marks a significant push by the NDA to expand its footprint in central Kerala, a region where the BJP has traditionally struggled to make electoral gains. Kurian's national profile and community outreach could potentially alter the dynamics of the contest.

The UDF has fielded Rony K Baby of the Congress, banking on continuity and its established voter base. Meanwhile, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has renominated LDF chief whip, Dr N Jayaraj of Kerala Congress (M), who has been winning since 2011. Jayaraj, in 2021, defeated Congress candidate Joseph Vazhackan and in 2016, he outsmarted V B Binu of CPI.

With the BJP eyeing a breakthrough, the UDF wresting its turf, and the LDF seeking to capitalise on emerging shifts, Kanjirappally is poised for a closely watched triangular contest.

Candidates in 2026: