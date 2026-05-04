ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Thiruvalla Set for Tight Triangular Contest As LDF Seeks To Hold Ground

Thiruvalla: Thiruvalla constituency in Pathanamthitta district remains one of central Kerala's most politically significant seats, shaped by its large expatriate base, influential Christian communities and strong Gulf-linked economy. Situated in the fertile central Travancore belt, the constituency has traditionally witnessed intense competition between the Left Democratic Front, United Democratic Front and the BJP-led NDA.

The LDF has once again backed veteran leader Mathew T Thomas, contesting as an Independent supported by the alliance. A former Water Resources Minister in the first Pinarayi Vijayan ministry, Mathew had stepped down midway during the previous government as part of an arrangement within the Janata Dal (Secular). Despite that, he continues to enjoy strong organisational backing and personal goodwill in the constituency.

In the 2021 Assembly election, Mathew T Thomas retained the seat comfortably for the LDF. He had also secured a decisive win in 2016 with a vote share exceeding 60 per cent, helping establish Thiruvalla as an LDF-leaning constituency in recent years.