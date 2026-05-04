Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Thiruvalla Set for Tight Triangular Contest As LDF Seeks To Hold Ground
Mathew T Thomas, a former Water Resources minister, continues to enjoy strong organisational backing and personal goodwill in the constituency
Published : May 4, 2026 at 4:00 AM IST
Thiruvalla: Thiruvalla constituency in Pathanamthitta district remains one of central Kerala's most politically significant seats, shaped by its large expatriate base, influential Christian communities and strong Gulf-linked economy. Situated in the fertile central Travancore belt, the constituency has traditionally witnessed intense competition between the Left Democratic Front, United Democratic Front and the BJP-led NDA.
The LDF has once again backed veteran leader Mathew T Thomas, contesting as an Independent supported by the alliance. A former Water Resources Minister in the first Pinarayi Vijayan ministry, Mathew had stepped down midway during the previous government as part of an arrangement within the Janata Dal (Secular). Despite that, he continues to enjoy strong organisational backing and personal goodwill in the constituency.
In the 2021 Assembly election, Mathew T Thomas retained the seat comfortably for the LDF. He had also secured a decisive win in 2016 with a vote share exceeding 60 per cent, helping establish Thiruvalla as an LDF-leaning constituency in recent years.
The 2026 contest, however, has become more competitive with the Bharatiya Janata Party fielding Anoop Antony. The NDA hopes his candidature will attract sections of Christian voters, similar to strategies seen in constituencies like Pala and Kanjirappally. The UDF has nominated Varghese Mammen of Kerala Congress (Joseph faction), making the contest triangular.
Political observers believe the LDF still enjoys a slight edge due to Mathew’s established base and the constituency’s recent voting trends. However, the BJP’s growing presence and attempts to penetrate Christian voting blocs could tighten the margins considerably. Issues such as the proposed Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment Bill (FRCA) are also being discussed locally, especially among sections of the Christian community.
Candidates 2026: Aju Alex (independent), Anoop Antony (BJP), Mathew T Thomas (LDF independent), Ramesh Chathenkary (Bahujan Samaj Party), Thomas Mammen (Independent), Varghese Mammen (KC(J), Zeen Thomas