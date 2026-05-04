ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Prestige Battle Heats Up In Nemom As LDF, BJP, UDF Lock Horns

Nemom: The high-profile constituency of Nemom is once again set for a fierce triangular contest in the Kerala Assembly elections 2026, reaffirming its status as one of the state's most politically symbolic battlegrounds.

Nemom rose to statewide prominence in 2016 when veteran BJP leader O Rajagopal scripted history by winning the party's first-ever Assembly seat in Kerala. Since then, the constituency has remained a prestige seat for all three major political fronts.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded sitting MLA and Education Minister V Sivankutty, who reclaimed the seat in 2021 by defeating BJP's Kummanam Rajasekharan. Sivankutty is banking on the LDF's organisational strength and his incumbency advantage to retain the seat.

The BJP has nominated its state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, making the contest even more intense. With a strong national profile and significant financial backing - declared assets exceeding ₹112 crore - Chandrasekhar is expected to mount a serious challenge as the NDA looks to regain its only-ever Assembly foothold in Kerala.