ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Poonjar Poised To Deliver An unpredictable Verdict

The high-range constituency of Poonjar in Kottayam district is gearing up for a fiercely contested election where personalities may once again outweigh party symbols. Known for its scenic landscape of plantations, hills, and rural settlements, Poonjar has historically defied conventional political patterns, often favouring strong individual leaders over rigid party affiliations.

At the centre of the contest is veteran leader P C George, a seven-time MLA whose political journey has traversed multiple Kerala Congress factions before founding his own outfit. Now aligned with the National Democratic Alliance after his Kerala Janapaksham Secular party’s merger with the BJP in 2024, George is attempting a comeback after his defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections. Known for his outspoken and often controversial style, George remains a formidable presence in Poonjar’s political discourse.

The sitting MLA, Sebastian Kulathunkal of Kerala Congress (M), represents the Left Democratic Front and will be seeking to retain the seat after a decisive victory in 2021. His previous win marked a significant shift in the constituency, which had long leaned towards personality-centric politics.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has fielded Sebastian M J of the Congress, aiming to reassert its influence in the constituency.

Candidates in 2026:

Abhiram Babu (Independent)