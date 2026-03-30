Assembly Election 2026: Polling Begins For Senior Citizens and Differently-Abled In Kerala; Ensure Inclusive Electoral Participation
Renowned Kathakali artist Kalamandalam Gopi also cast his vote at his home in Mundoor, Thrissur, through the home voting system, highlighting the initiative's wide reach.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has rolled out vote-at-home (home voting) for senior citizens aged above 85 and individuals with more than 40% disability, marking a significant step towards inclusive and accessible elections in the state.
The initiative allows eligible voters to cast their ballots from the comfort of their homes, ensuring that age or physical limitations do not hinder democratic participation. The process, which began across the state, will continue until April 4.
Eighty-seven-year-old G Dharmarajan, a retired teacher from Sasthamangalam, described the experience as deeply fulfilling. ''I voted for the first time in 1957… I have been voting since the birth of Kerala on November 1, 1956," he said, recalling his long association with the electoral process.
Opting for home voting this time, he completed the procedure in about ten minutes when officials visited his residence. A mobile polling team - comprising a polling officer, assistants, a micro-observer, videographer, police personnel, and party booth agents - conducts the process to ensure transparency and confidentiality.
Voter identity is verified, a temporary polling setup is arranged, and ballots are securely sealed and transported to election offices. Officials inform voters in advance about the scheduled visit, with provisions for a second visit if the voter is unavailable.
The list of eligible voters is shared with political parties beforehand, ensuring accountability.
Renowned Kathakali artist Kalamandalam Gopi also cast his vote at his home in Mundoor, near Peramangalam, Thrissur district, through the vote-at-home system, highlighting the initiative’s wide reach.
According to official data, around 1,45,592 senior citizens and 62,220 differently-abled voters across Kerala are eligible for this facility. The duration of the process varies by location, with smaller booths completing voting in a day, while larger wards may take several days.
For instance, the Sasthamangalam booth in Vattiyoorkavu constituency, which had fewer than ten votes, completed the process in a single day.