ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Polling Begins For Senior Citizens and Differently-Abled In Kerala; Ensure Inclusive Electoral Participation

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has rolled out vote-at-home (home voting) for senior citizens aged above 85 and individuals with more than 40% disability, marking a significant step towards inclusive and accessible elections in the state.

The initiative allows eligible voters to cast their ballots from the comfort of their homes, ensuring that age or physical limitations do not hinder democratic participation. The process, which began across the state, will continue until April 4.

G Dharmarajan, 87, a retired teacher from Sasthamangalam, has been voting since 1957 (ETV Bharat)

Eighty-seven-year-old G Dharmarajan, a retired teacher from Sasthamangalam, described the experience as deeply fulfilling. ''I voted for the first time in 1957… I have been voting since the birth of Kerala on November 1, 1956," he said, recalling his long association with the electoral process.

Opting for home voting this time, he completed the procedure in about ten minutes when officials visited his residence. A mobile polling team - comprising a polling officer, assistants, a micro-observer, videographer, police personnel, and party booth agents - conducts the process to ensure transparency and confidentiality.