ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Emerge Winner In The Tight Triangulate Contest In Palakkad?

Palakkad: Actor Ramesh Pisharody is contesting from the seat on a Congress ticket on behalf of the UDF. It is also one of the hopeful seats of BJP where party general secretary Sobha Surendran is putting up a strong fight.

Palakkad Assembly constituency is in Palakkad district and part of Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency.

This is a general category seat. The Scheduled Caste population in the constituency is 11.82 percent. The total number of registered voters is 1,74,179, comprising 84,706 male and 89,470 female electors.

The literacy rate stands at 88.49 percent as per Census 2011.