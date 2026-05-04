Assembly Election 2026 | Who Will Emerge Winner In The Tight Triangulate Contest In Palakkad?
Palakkad is witnessing a tight contest this time
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:00 AM IST
Palakkad: Actor Ramesh Pisharody is contesting from the seat on a Congress ticket on behalf of the UDF. It is also one of the hopeful seats of BJP where party general secretary Sobha Surendran is putting up a strong fight.
Palakkad Assembly constituency is in Palakkad district and part of Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency.
This is a general category seat. The Scheduled Caste population in the constituency is 11.82 percent. The total number of registered voters is 1,74,179, comprising 84,706 male and 89,470 female electors.
The literacy rate stands at 88.49 percent as per Census 2011.
In the last assembly polls in 2021, Palakkad returned Shafi Parambil of Congress to the legislature. E Sreedharan of BJP finished second, behind by 3859 votes (2.73%).
In 2016, Congress candidate Shafi Parambil won and became MLA from this seat. He secured total 57559 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sobha Surendran stood second with total 40076 votes. She lost by 17483 votes.
This year, Congress candidate Ramesh Pisharody is contesting for the UDF, while for LDF N M R Razaq is contesting the seat. The presence of BJP leader Sobha Surendran makes it a triangular contest
The Palakkad Assembly seat acts as a major stronghold for the BJP in a state usually dominated by the two fronts, often witnessing high-stakes battles with urban-focused voting patterns.