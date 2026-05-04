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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Most Controversial Minister Veena George Seeks Hat-Trick Win In Aranmula

Veena George is banking on her track record as Health and Family Welfare Minister ( IANS )

Aranmula (General Seat, Pathanamthitta District)

The culturally rich constituency of Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district is gearing up for a keenly watched electoral contest, with sitting MLA and Health Minister Veena George seeking a third consecutive victory.

Known for the iconic Aranmula Uthrattathi Boat Race and the historic Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple, the constituency lies along the banks of the Pampa River and represents a socially diverse mix of agrarian communities and a sizeable Christian population. Over the years, Aranmula has evolved into a stronghold of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), largely attributed to Veena's popularity and grassroots connect.

Representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Veena George is banking on her track record as Health and Family Welfare Minister, where she earned statewide recognition for strengthening public healthcare systems, particularly in the post-pandemic phase, and for advancing women and child welfare initiatives. In the 2021 Assembly elections, she secured a decisive victory with around 65% vote share, following an even stronger performance in 2016 when she polled over 71%.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded veteran leader Kummanam Rajasekharan, a former Governor and senior Sangh Pariwar functionary, making the contest politically significant. His candidature is expected to consolidate the NDA's traditional support base in Pathanamthitta and test the LDF's dominance.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led United Democratic Front has nominated young leader Abin Varghese in a bid to reclaim lost political ground.

While political observers still give the LDF an edge due to Veena's incumbency advantage and organisational strength, the BJP's growing footprint in the district is expected to make the contest more competitive than in previous elections.

Key local issues likely to shape voter sentiment include healthcare access, flood mitigation measures along the Pampa basin, road infrastructure, and preservation of Aranmula’s cultural heritage. With a blend of tradition, development, and political stakes, Aranmula is set to witness an intense electoral battle in the 2026 Assembly polls.