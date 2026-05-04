ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: Industries Minister P Rajeeve Looking To Retain For A Second Consecutive Term

Kalamassery: Kalamassery, a general seat in Ernakulam district, is currently held by Industries, Law Minister and Coir P Rajeeve of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), who is looking to retain the seat for a second consecutive term. In 2021, Rajeeve, in his electoral debut, defeated V E Abdul Gafoor of IUML by a margin of 15,336 votes in a seat traditionally considered a UDF stronghold. The seat was previously held by the late V K Ebrahim Kunju of IUML in both 2011 and 2016.

Kalamassery is known for its industrial and urban nature, housing major institutions like CUSAT (Cochin University of Science and Technology) and several industrial hubs. The constituency has a strong working-class base along with students, IT professionals, and migrant populations, making it politically dynamic. Rajeeve’s 2021 campaign focused on industrial growth, the startup ecosystem, and infrastructure development. On the other hand, the UDF and NDA candidates are emphasising local issues like pollution, traffic congestion, and uneven development.