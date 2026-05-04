Kerala Assembly Election 2026: Industries Minister P Rajeeve Looking To Retain For A Second Consecutive Term
Unless there is a major anti-incumbency wave, Rajeeve, a heavyweight in ruling CPI(M), is expected to be the clear favourite this time.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:00 AM IST
Kalamassery: Kalamassery, a general seat in Ernakulam district, is currently held by Industries, Law Minister and Coir P Rajeeve of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), who is looking to retain the seat for a second consecutive term. In 2021, Rajeeve, in his electoral debut, defeated V E Abdul Gafoor of IUML by a margin of 15,336 votes in a seat traditionally considered a UDF stronghold. The seat was previously held by the late V K Ebrahim Kunju of IUML in both 2011 and 2016.
Kalamassery is known for its industrial and urban nature, housing major institutions like CUSAT (Cochin University of Science and Technology) and several industrial hubs. The constituency has a strong working-class base along with students, IT professionals, and migrant populations, making it politically dynamic. Rajeeve’s 2021 campaign focused on industrial growth, the startup ecosystem, and infrastructure development. On the other hand, the UDF and NDA candidates are emphasising local issues like pollution, traffic congestion, and uneven development.
In the 2021 election, Rajeeve secured a significant victory, marking a considerable gain for the LDF. However, in 2016, the UDF retained the seat through Ebrahim Kunju, indicating the volatile political nature of Kalamassery. Unless there is a major anti-incumbency wave, Rajeeve, a senior leader and a prominent figure within the ruling CPI(M), is expected to be the clear favourite this time.
Candidates in 2026: A Rajeena (SUCI), V E Abdul Gafoor (IUML), Ajmal K Mujeeb (Social Democratic Party of India), Binu (Bharath Dharma Jana Sena), P Rajeeve (CPI(M)), Rajeev S/O Vareed (Independent), Shamsu T K (AAP) and Siyad V A (BSP).