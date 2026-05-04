ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: In Paravoor - A UDF Fortress - Bracing For Satheesan Storm

Paravoor: North Paravoor, widely known as Paravoor in Ernakulam district, is set for a keenly watched electoral battle in 2026, with the spotlight firmly on Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. Representing the Congress under the United Democratic Front (UDF) banner, Satheesan is aiming to further consolidate his dominance in a constituency he has transformed into a stronghold over the past two decades.

A coastal constituency marked by fishing communities, traders, Gulf-returned families and agrarian pockets, Paravoor has evolved into a politically dynamic region with a clear tilt towards the UDF in recent years. Though not always a safe seat for Congress historically, Satheesan's consistent victories since 2006 have reshaped its political character. His commanding win in 2021, with a margin exceeding 20,000 votes, reaffirmed his grassroots strength and personal connection with voters. His only electoral setback in Paravoor came in 1996, after which he steadily consolidated his political base.