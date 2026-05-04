Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: In Paravoor - A UDF Fortress - Bracing For Satheesan Storm
CM face of the UDF, Satheesan's commanding win in 2021 of over 20,000 votes, reaffirmed his grassroots strength and personal connect with voters
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:01 AM IST
Paravoor: North Paravoor, widely known as Paravoor in Ernakulam district, is set for a keenly watched electoral battle in 2026, with the spotlight firmly on Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. Representing the Congress under the United Democratic Front (UDF) banner, Satheesan is aiming to further consolidate his dominance in a constituency he has transformed into a stronghold over the past two decades.
A coastal constituency marked by fishing communities, traders, Gulf-returned families and agrarian pockets, Paravoor has evolved into a politically dynamic region with a clear tilt towards the UDF in recent years. Though not always a safe seat for Congress historically, Satheesan's consistent victories since 2006 have reshaped its political character. His commanding win in 2021, with a margin exceeding 20,000 votes, reaffirmed his grassroots strength and personal connection with voters. His only electoral setback in Paravoor came in 1996, after which he steadily consolidated his political base.
Satheesan, widely regarded as a key face of the UDF and a potential Chief Ministerial contender if the front returns to power, enters the contest with significant political weight. However, the Left Democratic Front has fielded E T Taison Master, a sitting MLA from neighbouring Kaipamangalam, in a bid to mount a credible challenge. Known for his background as a teacher and strong local ties, Taison Master is expected to run an active campaign, though dislodging Satheesan remains a formidable task.
Candidates 2026: E T Taison Master (CPI), K B Satheesan (Independent), P K Rajesh (BSP), V M Faisal (SDPI), G Gokuldev (Independent). V D Satheesan (Congress) and Valsala Prasannakumar (BJP).