Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: High-Stakes Battle in Kazhakkoottam As Urban Voters Set to Shape Outcome
The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has once again fielded sitting MLA Kadakampally Surendran, who is aiming for a third consecutive victory
Published : May 4, 2026 at 4:01 AM IST
Kazhakkoottam: The rapidly urbanising constituency of Kazhakkoottam is gearing up for a keen electoral contest in the Kerala Assembly elections 2026, with development, infrastructure, and urban governance emerging as key issues.
Home to Technopark, Kerala's largest IT hub, Kazhakkoottam has transformed into a bustling urban centre over the past two decades. The constituency's diverse voter base - including IT professionals, students, migrant workers, and middle-class families - has made it one of the most politically significant urban seats in the state.
The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has once again fielded sitting MLA Kadakampally Surendran, who is aiming for a third consecutive victory. A seasoned leader and former Devaswom Minister, Surendran won the seat in both 2016 and 2021, establishing a strong local presence.
The BJP has re-nominated senior leader V Muraleedharan, a former Union Minister, turning Kazhakkoottam into a high-profile battleground. Muraleedharan is banking on the constituency's urban character and aspirational voters to improve the NDA's prospects.
Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF has fielded T Sarathchandra Prasad, though political observers largely view the contest as a direct fight between the LDF and BJP. While the LDF retains an edge based on past performance and organisational strength, the BJP is expected to mount a stronger challenge this time, aided by shifting demographics and growing urban concerns. Key issues dominating the campaign include traffic congestion, road infrastructure, urban flooding, waste management, and the expansion of the IT sector.
As Kazhakkoottam continues to evolve as a major urban hub, the electoral verdict here is likely to reflect the aspirations and priorities of Kerala’s emerging urban electorate.
Candidates in 2026: Deebika Karimanal (Democratic Human Rights Movement Party), Kadakampally Surendran (CPI(M)), K Surendran (Independent), Sreekantan Nair V (Independent), T Sarathchandra Prasad (Congress) ,T S Rajan (BSP) and V Muraleedharan (BJP).