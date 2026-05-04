ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: High-Stakes Battle in Kazhakkoottam As Urban Voters Set to Shape Outcome

Kazhakkoottam: The rapidly urbanising constituency of Kazhakkoottam is gearing up for a keen electoral contest in the Kerala Assembly elections 2026, with development, infrastructure, and urban governance emerging as key issues.

Home to Technopark, Kerala's largest IT hub, Kazhakkoottam has transformed into a bustling urban centre over the past two decades. The constituency's diverse voter base - including IT professionals, students, migrant workers, and middle-class families - has made it one of the most politically significant urban seats in the state.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has once again fielded sitting MLA Kadakampally Surendran, who is aiming for a third consecutive victory. A seasoned leader and former Devaswom Minister, Surendran won the seat in both 2016 and 2021, establishing a strong local presence.

The BJP has re-nominated senior leader V Muraleedharan, a former Union Minister, turning Kazhakkoottam into a high-profile battleground. Muraleedharan is banking on the constituency's urban character and aspirational voters to improve the NDA's prospects.