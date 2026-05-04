ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Devikulam Witnesses High-Voltage Contest As Rajendran's Switch Adds Twist To LDF Bastion

S Rajendran of BJP (left), F Raja of the Congress and sitting MLA A Raja of CPIM (right) ( ETV Bharat )

Devikulam: The high-range constituency of Devikulam in Idukki district, reserved for Scheduled Castes, is set for a closely watched electoral battle in the 2026 Assembly elections, with shifting political loyalties adding an unusual edge to what has traditionally been a Left stronghold.

Nestled amid tea plantations, forests, and tribal hamlets, Devikulam represents a unique socio-economic landscape shaped by plantation labour, migrant workers, and tourism. Labour union politics has long been the defining factor here, giving the Left Democratic Front (LDF) a consistent advantage among workers.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has once again fielded sitting MLA A Raja, who is seeking re-election after his victory in 2021. In that election, Raja defeated the Congress candidate in a contest marked by steady voter participation. The LDF's dominance in Devikulam was further evident in 2016, when S Rajendran, then a CPI(M) leader, secured a massive mandate.

However, the political landscape has shifted significantly since then. Rajendran's exit from the CPI(M) and his entry into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA has added a new dimension to the contest. Now contesting as the NDA candidate, Rajendran is expected to leverage his past influence among plantation workers, making the election more competitive than in previous years.