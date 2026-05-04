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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Collateral Damage For Pinarayi Vijayan's Governance Model As Voter Mood Shifts

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (Marxists)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is staring at a significant setback in Kerala, putting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's governance model under intense scrutiny.

LDF's hopes of scripting an unprecedented third consecutive term have suffered a major blow, signalling a shift in voter sentiment across the state.

The election was widely projected as a referendum on 'Pinarayism' - the CM's strongman style - a governance model centred on welfare delivery, infrastructure push, and strong administrative control. However, trends indicate that this narrative may not have held, even in traditional Left strongholds.

At home, Pinarayi Vijayan himself was trailing in his Dharmadom stronghold for much of the counting but bounced back.

In a symbolic blow, Pinarayi Vijayan himself reportedly trailed during crucial phases of counting, underlining the scale of the challenge faced by the ruling front.

Several high-profile ministers and leaders are facing setbacks or tough contests, including:

Veena George

V N Vasavan

P Rajeeve

O R Kelu

R Bindu

Roshy Augustine

K B Ganesh Kumar

M B Rajesh

J Chinchurani

A K Saseendran

V Abdurahiman

Kadannappalli Ramachandran

Dissent: A Silent Undercurrent

The damage runs deeper with open CPI (M) rebellions led by stalwarts like former minister G Sudhakaran (Ambalapuzha), Kannur district committee member and strongman T K Govindan Master (Peravoor), V Kunhikrishnan (Payannur), former MLAs S Rajendran (Devikulam), Aisha Potti (Kottarakkara), P K Sasi (Palakkad), CPI(M) leader's daughter Smitha Sundaresan (Varkala), former CM V S Achuthanandan's personal secretary K Suresh (Malampuzha), and sitting CPI MLA C C Mukundan (Nattika).

These ground-level mainstays siphoned cadres away, eroding the party's grassroots machinery - including slip of tongues by the Chief Minister including veettil chodichal mathi (say at home) to Dash Mone ( --- son). Cadre drift and muted enthusiasm at the booth level may have compounded the electoral damage.