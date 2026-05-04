Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Battle Of Unequal In Chavara As Incumbency Meets Legacy Politics
While Sujith Vijayan Pillai benefits from sitting MLA advantage, Shibu Baby John's longstanding influence and organisational network ensure a fiercely competitive battle.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:10 AM IST
Chavara: Chavara constituency in Kollam district is heading into another closely watched electoral battle, true to its reputation as one of Kerala’s classic swing seats. Known for its mineral sand deposits, industrial base and strong trade union traditions, this coastal constituency has long witnessed shifting political loyalties and tightly contested elections.
The main contest in 2026 is shaping up between sitting MLA Sujith Vijayan Pillai, contesting as an Independent backed by the Left Democratic Front, and Shibu Baby John of Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), an ally of the United Democratic Front. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded K R Rajesh, though the primary fight is expected to remain largely bipolar.
Chavara's electoral history underlines its unpredictable nature. In 2021, Sujith Vijayan Pillai secured victory as an LDF-backed Independent, defeating Shibu Baby John. However, the 2016 election had gone in favour of Shibu, reflecting the constituency's tendency to alternate between candidates and alliances.
Sujith Vijayan Pillai, a medical doctor with postgraduate qualifications from Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute in Chennai, entered active politics following the demise of his father, Vijayan Pillai, a respected leader in the constituency. His first term has been marked by a welfare-focused approach and growing personal connect with voters, strengthening his incumbency advantage.
On the other hand, Shibu Baby John carries the formidable legacy of his father, the late Baby John, one of Kerala’s most influential socialist leaders from the 1970s to the 1990s. RSP always aligned with the LDF during Baby John’s era but Shibu took it to UDF camp. He combines organisational strength with personal influence and a strong business background in marine exports.
Political observers describe Chavara as a direct contest between incumbency and legacy politics. While Sujith Vijayan Pillai benefits from sitting MLA advantage, Shibu Baby John’s longstanding influence and organisational network ensure a fiercely competitive battle.
Candidates: Shibu Baby John (RSP), K R Rajesh (BJP) and Dr Sujith Vijayanpillai (Independent LDF)