ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Battle Of Unequal In Chavara As Incumbency Meets Legacy Politics

Shibu Baby John carries the formidable legacy of his father, the late Baby John, one of Kerala’s most influential socialist leaders ( Special arrangement )

Chavara: Chavara constituency in Kollam district is heading into another closely watched electoral battle, true to its reputation as one of Kerala’s classic swing seats. Known for its mineral sand deposits, industrial base and strong trade union traditions, this coastal constituency has long witnessed shifting political loyalties and tightly contested elections.

The main contest in 2026 is shaping up between sitting MLA Sujith Vijayan Pillai, contesting as an Independent backed by the Left Democratic Front, and Shibu Baby John of Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), an ally of the United Democratic Front. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded K R Rajesh, though the primary fight is expected to remain largely bipolar.

Chavara's electoral history underlines its unpredictable nature. In 2021, Sujith Vijayan Pillai secured victory as an LDF-backed Independent, defeating Shibu Baby John. However, the 2016 election had gone in favour of Shibu, reflecting the constituency's tendency to alternate between candidates and alliances.

Sujith Vijayan Pillai, a medical doctor with postgraduate qualifications from Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute in Chennai, entered active politics following the demise of his father, Vijayan Pillai, a respected leader in the constituency. His first term has been marked by a welfare-focused approach and growing personal connect with voters, strengthening his incumbency advantage.