ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Amid Aisha's Switch To UDF, LDF Remain Firm Favourite In Kottarakkara

Kottarakkarra: Kottarakkara constituency in Kollam district is heading into the 2026 Assembly election with a mix of political continuity and unexpected twists. A semi-urban region known for its cultural heritage, educational institutions and a mixed economy driven by agriculture, trade and services, Kottarakkara has traditionally leaned towards the Left Democratic Front.

The sitting MLA and Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal is once again the LDF candidate, representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Balagopal has emerged as a prominent figure in state politics, frequently engaging in policy debates with the Union government over borrowing limits while presenting welfare-focused budgets.

In the 2021 Assembly election, Balagopal secured a comfortable victory with a margin exceeding 16,000 votes, reinforcing the constituency’s LDF inclination. Kottarakkara had also strongly backed the Left in 2016, when CPI(M) leader P Aisha Potty won decisively with a significant vote share.