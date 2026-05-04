Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Amid Aisha's Switch To UDF, LDF Remain Firm Favourite In Kottarakkara
Three-time CPI(M) Aisha Potty’s rebellion and personal influence could dent the LDF's vote share but Balagopal’s organisational backing and incumbency advantage make him the frontrunner
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:01 AM IST
Kottarakkarra: Kottarakkara constituency in Kollam district is heading into the 2026 Assembly election with a mix of political continuity and unexpected twists. A semi-urban region known for its cultural heritage, educational institutions and a mixed economy driven by agriculture, trade and services, Kottarakkara has traditionally leaned towards the Left Democratic Front.
The sitting MLA and Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal is once again the LDF candidate, representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Balagopal has emerged as a prominent figure in state politics, frequently engaging in policy debates with the Union government over borrowing limits while presenting welfare-focused budgets.
In the 2021 Assembly election, Balagopal secured a comfortable victory with a margin exceeding 16,000 votes, reinforcing the constituency’s LDF inclination. Kottarakkara had also strongly backed the Left in 2016, when CPI(M) leader P Aisha Potty won decisively with a significant vote share.
However, this election cycle has introduced a major political twist. Aisha Potty, once considered a key CPI(M) leader, has defected to the Congress, adding an element of unpredictability to the contest. Her switch, made in the presence of senior Congress leaders including Sunny Joseph, V D Satheesan and K C Venugopal, has sparked considerable debate and could influence sections of traditional Left voters.
Political observers believe the LDF retains a clear edge in Kottarakkara. While Aisha Potty’s rebellion and personal influence could dent the Left’s vote share, Balagopal’s strong organisational backing and incumbency advantage continue to make him the frontrunner in this closely watched contest.
Candidates AISHA POTTY (Congress), K N Balagopal (CPI(M), Mamachan Daniel (AAP), R Resmi (BJP), Suresh G (Equality Party of India) and Wilfred Zacharias (BSP).