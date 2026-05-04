ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026 | Will Abdurahiman manage to win?

Malappuram: Minister for Wakf and Haj in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's cabinet, V Abdurahiman, is contesting from this seat on behalf of the ruling Left Democratic Front.

Tirur Assembly constituency is in Malappuram district in Kerala. It is a part of Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency. The sitting MLA is Kurukkoli Moideen of Indian Union Muslim League.

It is a general constituency. The Scheduled Caste community constitutes 4.33 percent of the local population. A total of 2,52,575 voters are on the electoral roll, of whom 1,26,597 are men and 1,25,965 are women. The 2011 Census puts the literacy rate at 93.55 percent.

In 2021, Tirur saw 73% voting where Kurukkoli Moideen of IUML won against Adv. Gafoor P Lillis of CPM with a margin of 4%.

In 2016, Tirur saw 76% voting where C Mammutty (E) of IUML won against Gafoor P Lillis of NSC with a margin of 5%.