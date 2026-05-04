Assembly Election 2026 | Will Abdurahiman manage to win?
The sitting MLA is Kurukkoli Moideen of Indian Union Muslim League.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:12 AM IST
Malappuram: Minister for Wakf and Haj in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's cabinet, V Abdurahiman, is contesting from this seat on behalf of the ruling Left Democratic Front.
Tirur Assembly constituency is in Malappuram district in Kerala. It is a part of Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency. The sitting MLA is Kurukkoli Moideen of Indian Union Muslim League.
It is a general constituency. The Scheduled Caste community constitutes 4.33 percent of the local population. A total of 2,52,575 voters are on the electoral roll, of whom 1,26,597 are men and 1,25,965 are women. The 2011 Census puts the literacy rate at 93.55 percent.
In 2021, Tirur saw 73% voting where Kurukkoli Moideen of IUML won against Adv. Gafoor P Lillis of CPM with a margin of 4%.
In 2016, Tirur saw 76% voting where C Mammutty (E) of IUML won against Gafoor P Lillis of NSC with a margin of 5%.
This year, the LDF has fielded V Abdurahiman while IUML has fielded sitting MLA Kurukkoli Moideen
BJP's K Narayanan Master and AAP's Kabeer Shameer Kuttoor are also in the fray.
he Tirur Assembly constituency occupies the 45th place among the state's 140 legislative seats, forming a cornerstone of the Ponnani Lok Sabha region.
This general seat energizes over 200,000 voters from a vibrant Muslim-majority landscape, sustaining turnouts around 73 per cent, and blankets Tirur town with its surrounding grama panchayats along north Kerala's coastal belt.