Assembly Election 2026 | Will Padmaja Venugopal Manage To Get A Seat For BJP?
The constituency is seeing a triangular contest this year
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:15 AM IST
Thrissur: Former Congress Chief Minister K Karunakaran's daughter Padmaja Venugopal is contesting from this seat on a BJP ticket. It is also one of BJP's hopeful seats.
Thrissur Assembly seat is in Thrissur district and part of Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. The sitting MLA is P Balachandran of CPI.
It is classified as a general category seat. The constituency’s voter roll has 1,59,793 registered voters: 75,977 men and 83,814 women.
According to Census 2011, 95.32 percent of the population here is literate.
In the 2021 elections, the seat was won by P Balachandran of CPI. The runner-up was Padmaja Venugopal of Congress, who trailed by a margin of 946 votes (0.74%).
In 2016, CPI candidate Adv V S Sunilkumar won from this seat. He secured a total of 53,664 votes. Indian National Congress candidate Padmaja Venugopal stood second with a total 46,677 votes. She lost by 6,987 votes.
This year, Congress candidate Rajan Pallan is contesting for the UDF, while CPI candidate Alancode Leelakrishnan is contesting for the Left front. For BJP, Padmaja Venugopal is in fray while for AAP, Rani Anto is the candidate.
The seat is witnessing a strong triangular contest this time.
Thrissur, often referred to as the cultural capital of Kerala, is renowned for its intense concentration of tradition, festivals, and business, particularly gold and banking. Known as "City of Celebrations," its main peculiarities lie in its unique festivals, ancient temples, and distinctive local dialect.