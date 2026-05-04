ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026 | Will Padmaja Venugopal Manage To Get A Seat For BJP?

Thrissur: Former Congress Chief Minister K Karunakaran's daughter Padmaja Venugopal is contesting from this seat on a BJP ticket. It is also one of BJP's hopeful seats.

Thrissur Assembly seat is in Thrissur district and part of Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. The sitting MLA is P Balachandran of CPI.

It is classified as a general category seat. The constituency’s voter roll has 1,59,793 registered voters: 75,977 men and 83,814 women.

According to Census 2011, 95.32 percent of the population here is literate.

In the 2021 elections, the seat was won by P Balachandran of CPI. The runner-up was Padmaja Venugopal of Congress, who trailed by a margin of 946 votes (0.74%).