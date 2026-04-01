Assembly Elections 2026 | Revanth Reddy Alleges 'Secret Deal' Between BJP, CPI(M); Campaigns For Congress in Kerala
Telangana CM said BJP and the RSS are attempting to gain a foothold in Kerala by leveraging the CPI(M) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy intensified the election campaign in Kerala, alleging a 'secret understanding' between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), and warning voters against supporting the Left Democratic Front (LDF).
Campaigning for the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in Vattiyoorkavu, Reddy participated in a roadshow along with Deepa Das Munshi and Congress candidate KS Sabarinathan. He claimed that the BJP and the RSS are attempting to gain a foothold in Kerala by leveraging the CPI(M) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Reddy alleged that "Pinarayi Vijayan and Narendra Modi are two sides of the same coin", asserting that a vote for the LDF would effectively benefit the BJP at the national level.
Invoking the metaphor of a 'Lakshman Rekha', Reddy said the Congress and UDF had historically prevented the BJP from entering Kerala, but warned that attempts are now being made to 'breach' that barrier through political arrangements.
He urged voters to back the UDF, stating that it would bring investment, generate employment, and address youth concerns. Highlighting the impact of the ongoing West Asian conflict, he noted that lakhs of Malayalis working in Gulf countries are anxious and may be forced to return, stressing the need for better job opportunities within Kerala.
Reddy expressed confidence in Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, stating that their leadership would ensure development and stability in Kerala. He also backed Rahul Gandhi’s proposal to reduce the minimum age for contesting Assembly elections from 25 to 21, arguing that young leaders should be given greater political opportunities. "If 21-year-old IAS officers can govern districts, they should also be given a place in legislative assemblies," he said.
Criticising the Kerala government led by Pinarayi Vijayan, Reddy accused it of failing to generate employment and attract investments. He contrasted this with development initiatives in Telangana, claiming that Congress-led governance had driven growth there.
He further described the upcoming Kerala Assembly election 2026 as a crucial political battle that would influence the national political landscape ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
Ending his speech on a lighter note, he quoted a popular Malayalam film dialogue 'Nee po mone Dinesha, nee po mone Vijayan ...' (Go away, son), drawing cheers from the crowd, and declared that the "era of the UDF" was set to begin in Kerala. The Kerala Assembly Election 2026 is scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 9, 2026.