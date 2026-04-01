ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Elections 2026 | Revanth Reddy Alleges 'Secret Deal' Between BJP, CPI(M); Campaigns For Congress in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy intensified the election campaign in Kerala, alleging a 'secret understanding' between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), and warning voters against supporting the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Campaigning for the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in Vattiyoorkavu, Reddy participated in a roadshow along with Deepa Das Munshi and Congress candidate KS Sabarinathan. He claimed that the BJP and the RSS are attempting to gain a foothold in Kerala by leveraging the CPI(M) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Reddy alleged that "Pinarayi Vijayan and Narendra Modi are two sides of the same coin", asserting that a vote for the LDF would effectively benefit the BJP at the national level.

Invoking the metaphor of a 'Lakshman Rekha', Reddy said the Congress and UDF had historically prevented the BJP from entering Kerala, but warned that attempts are now being made to 'breach' that barrier through political arrangements.

He urged voters to back the UDF, stating that it would bring investment, generate employment, and address youth concerns. Highlighting the impact of the ongoing West Asian conflict, he noted that lakhs of Malayalis working in Gulf countries are anxious and may be forced to return, stressing the need for better job opportunities within Kerala.