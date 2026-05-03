ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Assembly Election Results On May 4 After High-Stakes Triangular Fight

An official sets up a CCTV camera at a counting centre ahead of the result declaration of the Kerala Assembly elections, in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, May 2, 2026. ( PTI )

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's political fate will be decided on Monday as counting of votes for the April 9 Assembly elections begins, bringing to a close an intense and high-stakes contest among the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The results are crucial for all three fronts as they seek to strengthen their position in the state’s evolving political landscape. Kerala has a total of 2,71,42,952 voters, of whom 79.63 per cent cast their votes across 140 Assembly constituencies on April 9. A total of 883 candidates contested the election for 140 seats in the state.

The office of the chief electoral officer said that all preparations for counting have been completed. There are 140 counting centres across 43 locations, with the process scheduled to begin at 8 AM on Monday. Officials said 15,464 personnel, including 140 returning officers, 1,340 additional returning officers, 4,208 micro observers, 4,208 counting supervisors, and 5,563 counting assistants, have been deployed for the exercise.

As part of the procedure, the strong rooms where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPAT units are stored will be opened first in the presence of Election Commission observers, security personnel, and representatives of candidates. Postal ballots—which account for 1.36 per cent of the total votes polled—will be counted first.

Special counting tables have been arranged for postal ballots, with each table handling up to 500 votes under the supervision of an assistant returning officer. Votes polled in EVMs from a maximum of 14 polling stations will be counted in each round, and a broad picture of the election outcome is expected by the afternoon.

Election Commission officials said VVPAT slips will be counted in cases where discrepancies arise between the number of votes recorded at a booth and the figures stored in the EVMs. Security arrangements have been put in place, with 25 companies of central forces deployed alongside state police personnel to guard the counting centres.

Police have also enhanced surveillance across the state to prevent any post-election violence, officials said. With most exit polls predicting a close contest but giving an edge to the UDF, political parties and leaders will be closely watching the results. For the Congress-led UDF, which has remained out of power since 2016, the election is being viewed as a do-or-die battle.