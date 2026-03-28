Kerala Assembly Election 2026: Kannur PRD Official Suspended Over MCC Violation; BJP Seal Error Sparks Fresh Controversy
A Kannur District Information Officer has been suspended even as BJP seal appearing on an Election Commission document intensifies the political battle in Kerala
Published : March 28, 2026 at 2:03 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In a major development, the District Information Officer in Kannur has been placed under suspension after allegedly issuing a complaint filed by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) as an official government press release, in violation of election norms.
The midnight suspension order was issued by the district collector following a formal complaint from the United Democratic Front (UDF), which accused the official of misusing government communication channels to favour the ruling front. Authorities termed the act a serious breach of neutrality expected from officials on election duty.
The controversy began when an LDF complaint - submitted through M. Prakashan Master on behalf of candidate KV Sumesh - was released to the media as an official press note. The complaint alleged that derogatory remarks were made against Sumesh during a UDF meeting in Azhikode, Kannur. However, election officials typically do not publicise such political complaints through government platforms EC's public relations officer confirmed to ETV Bharat.
The UDF protested, stating that none of its complaints had ever been issued as official releases, alleging selective bias. Acting swiftly on the fresh complaint, the administration initiated disciplinary action.
This marks the second such action in recent days, with another official suspended last week after a BJP seal appeared on an official communication of the Election Commission.
The separate controversy revolves around a document sent to political parties that mistakenly carried the Kerala unit seal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) instead of the Election Commission emblem.
On Friday, Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar clarified that it was a clerical error, caused by the accidental forwarding of an old 2019 document submitted earlier by BJP representatives.
However, the issue has triggered political reactions across the spectrum. The CPI(M) questioned the credibility of the Election Commission, while the BJP alleged that the incident was a deliberate attempt to create controversy.
The matter has also led to legal action. The Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Police registered an FIR against individuals and the platform X for allegedly circulating misleading content and attempting to incite unrest. The action followed complaints from the Election Commission regarding fake videos targeting its credibility.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the police action appears to be driven by the Election Commission, while also stressing that the presence of a party seal on an official document is a serious issue requiring thorough investigation.
A preliminary report by nodal officer PB Nooh has been submitted, confirming an administrative lapse but leaving the final decision on further action to the Chief Electoral Officer. The junior official responsible has already been suspended.