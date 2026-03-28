ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: Kannur PRD Official Suspended Over MCC Violation; BJP Seal Error Sparks Fresh Controversy

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major development, the District Information Officer in Kannur has been placed under suspension after allegedly issuing a complaint filed by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) as an official government press release, in violation of election norms.

The midnight suspension order was issued by the district collector following a formal complaint from the United Democratic Front (UDF), which accused the official of misusing government communication channels to favour the ruling front. Authorities termed the act a serious breach of neutrality expected from officials on election duty.

The controversy began when an LDF complaint - submitted through M. Prakashan Master on behalf of candidate KV Sumesh - was released to the media as an official press note. The complaint alleged that derogatory remarks were made against Sumesh during a UDF meeting in Azhikode, Kannur. However, election officials typically do not publicise such political complaints through government platforms EC's public relations officer confirmed to ETV Bharat.

The UDF protested, stating that none of its complaints had ever been issued as official releases, alleging selective bias. Acting swiftly on the fresh complaint, the administration initiated disciplinary action.

This marks the second such action in recent days, with another official suspended last week after a BJP seal appeared on an official communication of the Election Commission.

The separate controversy revolves around a document sent to political parties that mistakenly carried the Kerala unit seal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) instead of the Election Commission emblem.