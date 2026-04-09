ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Mixed Voting Trends Across Kerala; Urban Areas Lag Behind

A voter with disability in Malappuram is being greeted with sweets ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: As polling continues across Kerala, voter turnout has become a key point of discussion, with contrasting trends emerging between urban and rural constituencies. While the overall polling process has been largely smooth, early figures indicate varying levels of voter participation across the state.

Efforts by the Election Commission to streamline electoral rolls and eliminate discrepancies appear to have strengthened the process. A coordinated multi-phase campaign also played a role in voter awareness, contributing to steady participation in several regions.

However, political observers note that major parties, including the Congress, are closely watching turnout figures, with expectations hovering around 74.06%.

Voter at EMS Memorial HSS, Azhikode in Malappuram waiting to cast their vote (ETV Bharat)

Northern Kerala once again witnessed relatively strong participation. Districts such as Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram reported turnout levels nearing or crossing 70 percent in previous elections, with constituencies like Vengara (69.88%) and Ponnani (69.63%) reflecting consistent voter engagement.