Assembly Election 2026: Mixed Voting Trends Across Kerala; Urban Areas Lag Behind
Efforts by the Election Commission of India to streamline electoral rolls and eliminate discrepancies appear to have strengthened the process, writes Jayan Komath
Published : April 9, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: As polling continues across Kerala, voter turnout has become a key point of discussion, with contrasting trends emerging between urban and rural constituencies. While the overall polling process has been largely smooth, early figures indicate varying levels of voter participation across the state.
Efforts by the Election Commission to streamline electoral rolls and eliminate discrepancies appear to have strengthened the process. A coordinated multi-phase campaign also played a role in voter awareness, contributing to steady participation in several regions.
However, political observers note that major parties, including the Congress, are closely watching turnout figures, with expectations hovering around 74.06%.
Northern Kerala once again witnessed relatively strong participation. Districts such as Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram reported turnout levels nearing or crossing 70 percent in previous elections, with constituencies like Vengara (69.88%) and Ponnani (69.63%) reflecting consistent voter engagement.
In contrast, urban constituencies continue to show lower enthusiasm. Thiruvananthapuram recorded the lowest turnout in the state at 61.85% in the previous election.
Early trends this time also reflect a similar pattern, with only 49.34% voting recorded by 1.30 PM, slightly below the state average of 49.50%. Despite being the constituency with the highest number of voters, participation remains comparatively subdued.
Interestingly, other constituencies in Thiruvananthapuram district - such as Vattiyoorkavu, Nemom and Kazhakoottam - have shown signs of improvement. Vattiyoorkavu, which had one of the lowest turnouts in the last election at 64.15%, recorded 52.01% voting till 1.00 PM , indicating a positive shift.
Across the state, early morning polling percentages present a mixed picture. Constituencies like Palakkad reported 51.27% turnout till 1.30 PM, while Kundamangalam and Kuttiadi -- known for high polling in 2021 -- showed moderate early participation this time. Manjeswaram recorded 45.52, reflecting a slower start.
Meanwhile, constituencies such as Thrikkakkara, Thrissur, Kochi and Aranmula reported relatively lower turnout in the initial hours, continuing the trend of urban voter apathy. However, officials expect the numbers to improve as the day progresses.
Also read