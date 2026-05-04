ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: Pala Braces For high-Stakes Showdown As Legacy, Loyalty And New Face Collide

Pala (General Seat, Kottayam District)

Pala, nestled in Kottayam district, is once again at the centre of Kerala's political spotlight. Long regarded as the fortress of Kerala Congress (M), the constituency's political identity has been deeply shaped by the towering legacy of K M Mani. For over five decades, Mani held an unbroken grip on Pala, representing it from 1965 until 2019, while also serving as Kerala’s Finance Minister six-time and presenting a record 13 state budgets.

The constituency has traditionally leaned towards Kerala Congress politics, particularly among the influential Syrian Christian community in central Travancore. However, the post-Mani era in 2019 has dramatically altered the political landscape.

In a historic upset during the 2019 by-election, Mani C Kappen, contesting as an Nationalist Congress Party candidate backed by the Left Democratic Front (LDF), broke the long-standing dominance of the K M Mani camp. He consolidated that victory in the 2021 Assembly elections by defeating Jose K Mani, son and political heir of K M Mani, who was then aligned with the United Democratic Front (UDF).

In a twist emblematic of Kerala's fluid coalition politics, Jose K Mani has since switched sides and is now contesting under the LDF banner. Meanwhile, Kappen enters the fray as an Independent candidate backed by the UDF, setting up a fierce and closely-watched battle.

Adding intrigue is Shone George, son of veteran leader P C George, contesting as the BJP candidate. His entry signals the BJP’s renewed attempt to disrupt the traditional bipolar contest and carve out space in a constituency historically resistant to saffron expansion.

With shifting allegiances, legacy politics, and emerging challengers converging, Pala stands at a crossroads.