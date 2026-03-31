ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: Missing Voters, Shifting Equations; Shrinking Electoral Roll Could Reshape The Poll Battle

By Jayan Komath

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's electorate has come down from 2.74 crore in the 2021 Assembly elections to around 2.71 crore this time. While the overall decline of 3,03,359 voters may not appear dramatic at first glance, the real concern lies in how this reduction is distributed.

The drop is not uniform; instead, it is concentrated in 27 constituencies, each witnessing a fall of more than 10,000 voters. This uneven shift introduces a layer of unpredictability that could influence outcomes across the state.

Two constituencies - Thiruvananthapuram and Vattiyoorkavu - stand out with a reduction exceeding 40,000 voters each. These are not just numerical changes but politically sensitive seats where past victories have often been decided by narrow margins. A fluctuation of this scale raises immediate questions about how electoral outcomes may shift when such a significant portion of the electorate is no longer on the rolls.

Two constituencies - Thiruvananthapuram and Vattiyoorkavu - stand out with a reduction exceeding 40,000 voters each (ETV Bharat)

Beyond these, six constituencies, including Kazhakoottam, Ernakulam, Devikulam, Tripunithura, Aranmula, and Thrissur, have recorded declines between 20,000 and 30,000 voters.

Moreover, 18 constituencies like Idukki, Kottayam, Kochi, Palakkad, Kollam, and Kayamkulam have seen reductions ranging from 10,000 to 20,000 voters. Many of these are high-profile seats represented by ministers, senior leaders, and key political figures, making the stakes even higher.

What makes this trend particularly significant is Kerala's political landscape, which is defined by a triangular contest between the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the United Democratic Front (UDF), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

In such a competitive environment, even minor shifts in voter composition or turnout can tilt the balance. Historically, several constituencies in Kerala have been decided by margins of a few thousand votes. Against that backdrop, the disappearance of tens of thousands of voters in select constituencies becomes a critical factor.