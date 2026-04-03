ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Welfare Race, Rubber Politics And Big-Ticket Promises Dominate Battle In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: With six more days left for polling on April 9, Kerala's three major political fronts - the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) - have unveiled manifestos that reflect a high-stakes contest centred on welfare expansion, employment generation, healthcare, and agrarian distress, particularly rubber prices.

While there is significant convergence on key welfare promises, sharp contrasts emerge in delivery models, infrastructure vision, and economic strategy.

Welfare first: Same promise, different pathways

A striking common ground across all three fronts is the promise to raise welfare pensions to ₹3,000 — signalling how central social security has become in Kerala’s electoral politics. UDF promises time-bound pension distribution and ₹700 daily wages for ASHA workers. Its flagship 'Oommen Chandy Health Card' offers up to ₹25 lakh insurance per family and proposes 'No-Bill hospitals' on the JIPMER model.

NDA counters with the implementation of Ayushman Bharat, a ₹2,500 monthly Food & Health Security Card for housewives, free LPG cylinders, and 20,000 litres of free water. LDF stresses continuity, offering universal and unlimited healthcare benefits while linking welfare with long-term employment and gender empowerment.

While the UDF and NDA offer more targeted, scheme-based benefits, the LDF leans on universalisation and continuity - a model that appeals to its existing welfare base but raises questions on fiscal sustainability.

Jobs and youth: Three attractive models

Unemployment remains a decisive electoral factor, and each front has proposed distinct solutions:

LDF: Assures campus placements for all graduating students and promises large-scale job creation, including a major push for women's employment.

UDF: Proposes a 'Job Watch Tower' to align education with global employment trends, along with startup support and youth-focused schemes.

NDA: Offers a market-linked approach - soft loans of ₹1 lakh to entrepreneurs for every job created.

The LDF's model is state-driven, UDF's is policy-driven, and NDA’s is market-driven - giving voters three sharply different economic philosophies to choose from.

Rubber politics: A decisive factor

Rubber prices - crucial in central Kerala - have become a key battleground:

LDF: MSP of ₹300/kg (most aggressive promise)

UDF: Gradual increase from ₹250 to ₹300/kg + ₹35/kg paddy procurement

NDA: ₹250/kg with 5% annual increment

The LDF's upfront ₹300 promise is politically bold, targeting farmer sentiment directly, while UDF offers a phased approach and NDA a structured escalation.