Assembly Election 2026: Welfare Race, Rubber Politics And Big-Ticket Promises Dominate Battle In Kerala
LDF, UDF, and NDA manifestos focus on welfare expansion, employment generation, healthcare, and agrarian distress, particularly rubber prices.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: With six more days left for polling on April 9, Kerala's three major political fronts - the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) - have unveiled manifestos that reflect a high-stakes contest centred on welfare expansion, employment generation, healthcare, and agrarian distress, particularly rubber prices.
While there is significant convergence on key welfare promises, sharp contrasts emerge in delivery models, infrastructure vision, and economic strategy.
Welfare first: Same promise, different pathways
A striking common ground across all three fronts is the promise to raise welfare pensions to ₹3,000 — signalling how central social security has become in Kerala’s electoral politics. UDF promises time-bound pension distribution and ₹700 daily wages for ASHA workers. Its flagship 'Oommen Chandy Health Card' offers up to ₹25 lakh insurance per family and proposes 'No-Bill hospitals' on the JIPMER model.
NDA counters with the implementation of Ayushman Bharat, a ₹2,500 monthly Food & Health Security Card for housewives, free LPG cylinders, and 20,000 litres of free water. LDF stresses continuity, offering universal and unlimited healthcare benefits while linking welfare with long-term employment and gender empowerment.
While the UDF and NDA offer more targeted, scheme-based benefits, the LDF leans on universalisation and continuity - a model that appeals to its existing welfare base but raises questions on fiscal sustainability.
Jobs and youth: Three attractive models
Unemployment remains a decisive electoral factor, and each front has proposed distinct solutions:
- LDF: Assures campus placements for all graduating students and promises large-scale job creation, including a major push for women's employment.
- UDF: Proposes a 'Job Watch Tower' to align education with global employment trends, along with startup support and youth-focused schemes.
- NDA: Offers a market-linked approach - soft loans of ₹1 lakh to entrepreneurs for every job created.
The LDF's model is state-driven, UDF's is policy-driven, and NDA’s is market-driven - giving voters three sharply different economic philosophies to choose from.
Rubber politics: A decisive factor
Rubber prices - crucial in central Kerala - have become a key battleground:
- LDF: MSP of ₹300/kg (most aggressive promise)
- UDF: Gradual increase from ₹250 to ₹300/kg + ₹35/kg paddy procurement
- NDA: ₹250/kg with 5% annual increment
The LDF's upfront ₹300 promise is politically bold, targeting farmer sentiment directly, while UDF offers a phased approach and NDA a structured escalation.
Infrastructure: Competing Visions
Infrastructure promises reveal ideological divides:
- UDF: Scrap SilverLine; propose alternative high-speed rail plus maritime and aviation hubs
- LDF: Continue North-South high-speed rail vision; expand public infrastructure and transit systems
- NDA: Elevated high-speed rail corridors plus strategic economic hubs across districts
All three fronts also promise expansion of metro networks in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode and completion of Kochi Metro phases.
LDF’s key highlights
The LDF manifesto, positioned as continuity plus expansion, stands out with:
- Universal healthcare expansion with no cap on treatment benefits
- 60,000 immediate job opportunities and strengthened campus placements
- ₹2 lakh crore investment plan over five years
- Eradication of extreme poverty across the state
- Major push for women’s employment and gender participation
- Expansion of the public sector and resistance to privatisation
- Large-scale infrastructure push, including rail corridors and regional connectivity
Key Gaps in LDF Manifesto
Despite its breadth, the LDF document shows notable omissions:
- NRK (Non-Resident Keralite) concerns: Limited focus on Gulf returnees and remittance uncertainties amid West Asian tensions
- Government employees: While pension assurance is mentioned, there is no detailed roadmap on pay revision, DA arrears, or service reforms
- Private sector job ecosystem: Heavy reliance on state-led employment without clear private investment incentive
UDF's key highlights
- 'Oommen Chandy Health Card' – ₹25 lakh insurance per family
- No-Bill hospitals on JIPMER model
- ₹1,500 monthly stipend for female students
- ₹700 daily wage for ASHA workers
- Job Watch Tower for global employment alignment
- Mission Samudra – integrated coastal development project
- Elderly Ministry & Tribal University – targeted social interventions
Key gaps in UDF manifesto
- Fiscal feasibility concerns over multiple high-cost welfare promises
- Limited clarity on execution mechanisms for large infrastructure projects
- Insufficient focus on NRK rehabilitation and remittance risks
- No strong structural roadmap for industrial growth and job scale-up
NDA's key highlights
- Ayushman Bharat implementation in Kerala
- ₹2,500 monthly support for housewives
- Free LPG cylinders & water subsidy
- ₹1 lakh incentive per job created (entrepreneur-driven model)
- Strategic economic hubs (IT, defence, marine, healthcare clusters)
- Elevated high-speed rail vision
- Focus on central scheme integration and infrastructure branding
Key gaps in NDA manifesto
- Lack of clarity on state-specific economic adaptation beyond central schemes
- Limited articulation on welfare delivery mechanisms in Kerala context
- No detailed roadmap on rubber beyond MSP promise
- Weak positioning on government employee concerns and pension reforms
- Minimal focus on Kerala-specific migration and diaspora challenges
Broader Gaps Across Fronts
Across all three manifestos, certain emerging concerns remain under-addressed:
- Impact of global conflicts on remittances
- Long-term fiscal sustainability of welfare expansion
- Structural reforms in education-to-employment transition
The Bigger Picture
As Kerala heads into polling, the manifesto presents clear choices:
- LDF: Stability, continuity, growth and development
- UDF: Reform-driven governance with targeted welfare and institutional changes
- NDA: Central scheme-driver welfare-plus-market model with private sector push
But gaps remain, particularly on NRK concerns, fiscal sustainability, and long-term job creation. As campaigning enters its home stretch, the question before Kerala’s electorate is not just about promises - but about continuity, opt for reform or experiment with a new model.