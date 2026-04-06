Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Says 97% Of 2021 Promises Achieved As LDF Unveils 10-Year Progress Report
The Chief Minister highlighted major achievements across sectors, including housing, poverty eradication, infrastructure and welfare schemes.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST|
Updated : April 6, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Kannur: Ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government on Monday presented its '10-year progress report’, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claiming that nearly 97% of the 900 promises made in the 2021 manifesto have been fulfilled or are in advanced stages of implementation.
Addressing a press conference in Dharmadam near here on Monday, where he is contesting for the third successive time, Vijayan said presenting a performance report before the public is part of the government’s accountability, adding that such evaluations have been consistently published since 2017. The Chief Minister highlighted major achievements across sectors, including housing, poverty eradication, infrastructure and welfare schemes.
HIGHLIGHTS
- 97% manifesto achievement: Out of 900 promises made in 2021, the government claims almost all have been implemented or are nearing completion.
- Housing: Under the LIFE Mission, around 5 lakh houses were constructed, benefiting nearly 20 lakh people. Additionally, 2,682 houses were built for coastal communities under the Punargeham scheme, along with flats for 738 families.
- Land ownership: Over 4.56 lakh land title deeds were distributed to individuals who previously lacked ownership documents.
- Poverty eradication: The government claims to have lifted 64,006 families out of extreme poverty, marking a significant milestone.
- Financial Aid: A monthly assistance of ₹1,000 is being provided to over 16.4 lakh homemakers.
- Vizhinjam port project: Work has been accelerated, with completion timelines advanced from 2045 to 2028, despite the lack of central funding.
- Wayanad rehabilitation: As part of the Mundakkai–Chooralmala rehabilitation, 178 houses in a township have been completed, with beneficiaries expected to move in before Vishu after basic facilities are ensured.
- Infrastructure push: Construction has begun on the Anakkampoyil–Kalladi–Meppadi tunnel road project in Wayanad.
Development plans
The report also addressed the proposed high-speed rail project in Kerala. While the K-Rail project remains stalled amid political opposition, the government indicated that alternative models similar to the Delhi–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) are under consideration.
The LDF government is presenting its report card at a crucial time, with elections scheduled on April 9. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the LDF secured 99 out of 140 seats, breaking Kerala's traditional anti-incumbency trend. The LDF is banking on its governance record and welfare initiatives to seek a renewed mandate from the electorate.