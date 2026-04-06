ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Says 97% Of 2021 Promises Achieved As LDF Unveils 10-Year Progress Report

Kannur: Ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government on Monday presented its '10-year progress report’, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claiming that nearly 97% of the 900 promises made in the 2021 manifesto have been fulfilled or are in advanced stages of implementation.

Addressing a press conference in Dharmadam near here on Monday, where he is contesting for the third successive time, Vijayan said presenting a performance report before the public is part of the government’s accountability, adding that such evaluations have been consistently published since 2017. The Chief Minister highlighted major achievements across sectors, including housing, poverty eradication, infrastructure and welfare schemes.