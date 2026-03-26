Assembly Election 2026: Battle Intensifies As LDF, UDF Trade 'Secret Alliance' Charges; Manifestos Delayed In Kerala
As parties sound poll bugle, the political atmosphere has turned increasingly confrontational, both Fronts level serious allegations of covert ties with the BJP-led NDA.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The political contest ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections has escalated sharply, with the ruling Left Democratic Front, the opposition United Democratic Front, and the National Democratic Alliance locked in a war of words over alleged backdoor alliances and electoral strategies.
Senior Congress leaders, including former chief Rahul Gandhi and current chief Mallikarjun Kharge, have accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF of maintaining a covert understanding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to weaken the Congress in Kerala.
Addressing a UDF rally virtually, Rahul Gandhi mocked the alleged nexus as 'Communist Janata Party (CJP)' and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is shielding Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from central investigation agencies.
Echoing these claims, Congress leaders alleged tactical arrangements in key constituencies, suggesting possible cross-voting between the CPI(M) and BJP in Thrissur and Vadakara. K Muraleedharan and VD Satheesan further claimed that such understandings extend to constituencies including Kasaragod, Manjeshwaram, Palakkad, Ranni, and Konni.
The UDF has expressed confidence of winning over 100 seats, citing strong anti-incumbency sentiments. Adding to the controversy, the Congress has alleged that the CPI(M) deliberately fielded independent candidates in certain constituencies to split minority votes and indirectly aid BJP candidates.
Attempts to consolidate minority votes: BJP
Rejecting these accusations, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar dismissed them as politically motivated attempts to consolidate minority votes. He countered that Congress and CPI(M) share alliances in multiple states and accused Congress of trying to replicate electoral strategies used in Telangana, where the then ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti was falsely portrayed as the B team of the BJP.
Political observers, however, remain cautious about the feasibility of large-scale collusion. Psephologist Dr G Gopakumar also a former Vice-Chancellor of the Central University, Kasaragod noted that while localised understandings may exist in certain constituencies, a statewide arrangement between cadre-based parties like CPI(M) and BJP is highly impractical. He also pointed to a visible undercurrent of anti-incumbency, suggesting a competitive electoral landscape.
Vijayan strongly refuted the allegations, calling them baseless and politically motivated. Addressing a public gathering, he clarified that his meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was purely administrative. Vijayan also accused the Congress of historically engaging in opportunistic alliances, referring to the controversial 'Co-Li-Bi' (Congress-Muslim League-BJP) arrangement.
Supporting the LDF’s stance, former finance minister T M Thomas Isaac said the opposition was resorting to such claims out of fear of defeat.
Meanwhile, all major fronts - LDF, UDF, and NDA - are yet to release their election manifestos, reportedly delaying them to include more voter-centric promises as the campaign intensifies.