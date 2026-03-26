ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Battle Intensifies As LDF, UDF Trade 'Secret Alliance' Charges; Manifestos Delayed In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The political contest ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections has escalated sharply, with the ruling Left Democratic Front, the opposition United Democratic Front, and the National Democratic Alliance locked in a war of words over alleged backdoor alliances and electoral strategies.

Senior Congress leaders, including former chief Rahul Gandhi and current chief Mallikarjun Kharge, have accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF of maintaining a covert understanding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to weaken the Congress in Kerala.

Addressing a UDF rally virtually, Rahul Gandhi mocked the alleged nexus as 'Communist Janata Party (CJP)' and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is shielding Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from central investigation agencies.

Echoing these claims, Congress leaders alleged tactical arrangements in key constituencies, suggesting possible cross-voting between the CPI(M) and BJP in Thrissur and Vadakara. K Muraleedharan and VD Satheesan further claimed that such understandings extend to constituencies including Kasaragod, Manjeshwaram, Palakkad, Ranni, and Konni.

The UDF has expressed confidence of winning over 100 seats, citing strong anti-incumbency sentiments. Adding to the controversy, the Congress has alleged that the CPI(M) deliberately fielded independent candidates in certain constituencies to split minority votes and indirectly aid BJP candidates.

Attempts to consolidate minority votes: BJP