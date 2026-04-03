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Pinarayi Vijayan Hits Back At Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Against Corruption Allegations, Cites Data to Defend Kerala Model

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly criticised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over his recent remarks against Kerala, urging him to 'verify official data' before making allegations about corruption and governance failure in the state.

In a detailed Facebook post, Vijayan said Reddy’s statements during his Kerala visit were 'derogatory' and appeared to be based on misinformation.

He accused the Telangana Chief Minister of ignoring realities in his own state while attempting to lecture Kerala on social progress and welfare.

Vijayan highlighted Kerala’s performance across key social indicators, stating that the state ranks first in the NITI Aayog Sustainable Development Index (2023–24) with 79 points, while Telangana stands sixth.

He noted that Kerala has the lowest poverty rate in the country at 0.55% and claimed the state had effectively eradicated extreme poverty by the end of 2025. In contrast, he pointed out that Telangana’s poverty rate stands at 5.88%.

On education, Vijayan said Kerala’s literacy rate of 95.3% far exceeds Telangana’s 76.9%, and questioned whether resources spent on political campaigns could be better utilised to improve social indicators.

The Chief Minister also underlined Kerala’s public health achievements, stating that the state’s infant mortality rate (IMR) has dropped to 5 per thousand - lower than that of countries like the United States - and that life expectancy in Kerala is significantly higher than the national average.