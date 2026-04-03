Pinarayi Vijayan Hits Back At Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Against Corruption Allegations, Cites Data to Defend Kerala Model
In a detailed Facebook post, Kerala CM said Telangana CM’s speeches, while campaigning this week, were 'derogatory' and appeared to be based on misinformation
Published : April 3, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly criticised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over his recent remarks against Kerala, urging him to 'verify official data' before making allegations about corruption and governance failure in the state.
In a detailed Facebook post, Vijayan said Reddy’s statements during his Kerala visit were 'derogatory' and appeared to be based on misinformation.
He accused the Telangana Chief Minister of ignoring realities in his own state while attempting to lecture Kerala on social progress and welfare.
Vijayan highlighted Kerala’s performance across key social indicators, stating that the state ranks first in the NITI Aayog Sustainable Development Index (2023–24) with 79 points, while Telangana stands sixth.
He noted that Kerala has the lowest poverty rate in the country at 0.55% and claimed the state had effectively eradicated extreme poverty by the end of 2025. In contrast, he pointed out that Telangana’s poverty rate stands at 5.88%.
On education, Vijayan said Kerala’s literacy rate of 95.3% far exceeds Telangana’s 76.9%, and questioned whether resources spent on political campaigns could be better utilised to improve social indicators.
The Chief Minister also underlined Kerala’s public health achievements, stating that the state’s infant mortality rate (IMR) has dropped to 5 per thousand - lower than that of countries like the United States - and that life expectancy in Kerala is significantly higher than the national average.
Rejecting allegations of corruption and administrative failure, Vijayan asserted that Kerala is among the least corrupt states in India and continues to pursue a model of sustainable and inclusive development.
He also pointed to a 2025 visit by Telangana officials to study Kerala's 'Ente Bhoomi' digital land records system, calling it 'ironic' that the same state now criticises initiatives its own officials sought to emulate.
Invitation to Telangana
The sharp response comes after Reddy, while campaigning in Kerala, criticised the Left Democratic Front government and predicted that it would be voted out of power, drawing parallels with the defeat of K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Telangana.
Reddy had also made controversial remarks suggesting that “even God’s property is not safe in God’s Own Country” and accused the LDF of indirect alignment with the BJP, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In his remarks, Reddy had invited Vijayan to visit Telangana to witness the Congress government’s welfare initiatives, even offering official hospitality. Responding to this, Vijayan said Kerala has 'nothing to learn' from a government struggling with issues such as salary and pension payments, and instead suggested that Telangana could benefit from studying Kerala’s people-centric development model.
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