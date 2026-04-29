ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026: Congress-Led UDF To Win 78-90 Seats; LDF 49-62, Says Axis My India

Thiruvananthapuram: Following the April 9 assembly election in Kerala, all eyes are now on the exit polls, which could give an early insight into the May 4 results. The Axis My India exit poll gave a clear edge to the Congress-led UDF predicting the alliance to win 78-90 seats accounting for a 44 percent vote share in the 140-member assembly while the CPI(M)-led LDF could win 49-62 seats accounting for 39 percent vote share. The NDA could win 0-3 seats in the assembly election results as per Axis My India exit poll.

The Axis My India exit poll predicted a 45 percent and 43 percent vote share in male and female genders respectively to the Congress-led UDF. The LDF accounts for 37 percent and 41 percent of male and female vote share as per the exit poll. As per Axis My India exit poll, NDA could get a vote share of 15 percent and 13 percent among men and women respectively.

As for the most favourite choices for the CM post, incumbent Pinarayi Vijayan is the frontrunner as per the Axis My India exit poll, which said that 33 percent favoured Vijayan for the top post. Congress leader VD Satheesan is at the 2nd spot with 21 percent vote share while the exit poll said that 11 percent people voted for any candidate of the UDF to become the next CM.