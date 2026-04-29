Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026: Congress-Led UDF To Win 78-90 Seats; LDF 49-62, Says Axis My India
The main contest is between the CPI(M) led LDF and the Congress-led UDF with the BJP aiming to expand base.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Following the April 9 assembly election in Kerala, all eyes are now on the exit polls, which could give an early insight into the May 4 results. The Axis My India exit poll gave a clear edge to the Congress-led UDF predicting the alliance to win 78-90 seats accounting for a 44 percent vote share in the 140-member assembly while the CPI(M)-led LDF could win 49-62 seats accounting for 39 percent vote share. The NDA could win 0-3 seats in the assembly election results as per Axis My India exit poll.
The Axis My India exit poll predicted a 45 percent and 43 percent vote share in male and female genders respectively to the Congress-led UDF. The LDF accounts for 37 percent and 41 percent of male and female vote share as per the exit poll. As per Axis My India exit poll, NDA could get a vote share of 15 percent and 13 percent among men and women respectively.
Post 10 of 10 - Kerala - Exit Poll - Overall Seat Share (140 Seats) & Vote Share (%)#Keralaelections2026#ExitPoll#AxisMyIndia— Axis My India (@AxisMyIndia) April 29, 2026
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As for the most favourite choices for the CM post, incumbent Pinarayi Vijayan is the frontrunner as per the Axis My India exit poll, which said that 33 percent favoured Vijayan for the top post. Congress leader VD Satheesan is at the 2nd spot with 21 percent vote share while the exit poll said that 11 percent people voted for any candidate of the UDF to become the next CM.
Post 8 of 10 - Kerala - Exit Poll - Preferred CM#Keralaelections2026#ExitPoll#AxisMyIndia— Axis My India (@AxisMyIndia) April 29, 2026
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The April 9 polls for the 16th state assembly witnessed a voter turnout of 77.45 percent as per the Election Commission of India data. A party or alliance needs a 71 mark in the 140-member Kerala Assembly.
UDF Vs LDF And BJP's Kerala Dream
The main contest in the Kerala assembly election is seen between the incumbent Left Democratic Front(LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front(UDF) with the BJP, which drew blank in the 2021 assembly election aiming to expand base.
The Pinarayi Vijayan led LDF which formed government in the 2016 and 2021 assembly elections is eyeing a hat trick in this year's state elections while the Congress-led UDF is aiming to ride the anti-incumbency wave to come to power.
In the 2021 assembly polls, the CPI(M)-led LDF had secured 99 seats while the Congress-led UDF got 41 seats and the BJP drew a blank. The results were more or less the same in the 2016 assembly poll results when the LDF emerged victorious with 91 seats. The UDF secured 47 seats while BJP and Independents had won a seat each.
What Past Exit Polls In Kerala Said
Most of the exit polls after the 2016 and 2021, which gave an edge to the CPI(M) led LDF were spot on as the left front went on to form the governments as suggested by the exit polls.
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