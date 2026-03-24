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Assembly Elections 2026 | Kerala Ready For Polls; Action Taken In BJP Seal Lapse, Says CEO

The ECI has nothing to hide, while the incident occurred on March 19 and all political parties were formally informed by March 21, says Kelkar.

Kerala Assembly Polls 2026
Chief Electoral Officer Ratan U Kelkar (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 24, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Electoral Officer Ratan U Kelkar has confirmed disciplinary action against a department official after a controversy erupted over a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seal appearing on an official press release issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Describing the incident as an 'inexcusable error', Kelkar said corrective instructions were immediately communicated to all political parties once the lapse came to light. The official who handled the file has faced preliminary action, while a detailed probe has been launched under Special Secretary PB Nooh.

The inquiry is expected to be completed within 48 hours, and further disciplinary steps will be decided based on the final report. "The (Election) Commission (of India) has nothing to hide. The incident occurred on March 19, and all political parties were formally informed by March 21," Kelkar said.

Addressing concerns regarding the removal of related media reports from social media platforms, the CEO clarified that such interventions fall within the jurisdiction of the Cyber Police. He noted that authorities can step in if any campaign or content is found to be legally inaccurate or misleading.

Poll preparedness

Kelkar asserted that Kerala is fully prepared for the upcoming elections, expressing confidence in achieving a voter turnout of around 85%. Special outreach initiatives are being conducted to encourage participation among young voters aged 18–30.

Kerala has a total electorate of 2,71,42,952 voters, including 1,32,20,811 men, 1,39,21,868 women, and 273 transgender persons. The rolls also include 2,42,093 Non-Resident Indians and 53,984 service voters. He reminded citizens that voter enrollment remains open until the final day of nominations, subject to the timely submission of applications. Scrutiny of 2,125 nomination papers received so far is currently underway.

Security and logistics

To ensure smooth polling, the Commission has requested the deployment of 145 companies of central forces. Of the 30,471 polling stations across the state, 2,040 have been identified as sensitive booths requiring enhanced security arrangements.

A workforce of nearly 1.75 lakh polling officials has been mobilised and is undergoing training, including modern E-Vidya online modules. Postal ballot facilities will be extended to police personnel and media professionals, while the home-voting process for eligible categories will be conducted with full transparency.

Kelkar urged political parties and stakeholders to strictly adhere to the Model Code of Conduct to safeguard the integrity of the democratic process.

Also read

  1. BJP Seal On EC Letter: Now, Kerala Cyber Police Directs X To Remove Posts 'Insulting ECI And Inciting Hostility'
  2. CPI(M) Alleges BJP-ECI Nexus After 'BJP Seal' Appears On Election Commission Letter; Poll Body Calls It 'Clerical Error', Suspends Official

TAGGED:

KERALA ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2026
ELECTION COMMISSION
CHIEF ELECTRAL OFFICER KELKAR
BJP SEAL ON EC OFFICIAL RELEASE
INEXCUSABLE ERROR ADMITS CEO KELKAR

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