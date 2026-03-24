ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Elections 2026 | Kerala Ready For Polls; Action Taken In BJP Seal Lapse, Says CEO

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Electoral Officer Ratan U Kelkar has confirmed disciplinary action against a department official after a controversy erupted over a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seal appearing on an official press release issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Describing the incident as an 'inexcusable error', Kelkar said corrective instructions were immediately communicated to all political parties once the lapse came to light. The official who handled the file has faced preliminary action, while a detailed probe has been launched under Special Secretary PB Nooh.

The inquiry is expected to be completed within 48 hours, and further disciplinary steps will be decided based on the final report. "The (Election) Commission (of India) has nothing to hide. The incident occurred on March 19, and all political parties were formally informed by March 21," Kelkar said.

Addressing concerns regarding the removal of related media reports from social media platforms, the CEO clarified that such interventions fall within the jurisdiction of the Cyber Police. He noted that authorities can step in if any campaign or content is found to be legally inaccurate or misleading.

Poll preparedness

Kelkar asserted that Kerala is fully prepared for the upcoming elections, expressing confidence in achieving a voter turnout of around 85%. Special outreach initiatives are being conducted to encourage participation among young voters aged 18–30.