ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | LDF Confident Of Historic Third Term, Says No Plan For Woman CM: M V Govindan Master

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan Master has expressed strong confidence that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) will secure a historic third consecutive term in Kerala, asserting that there is no anti-incumbency sentiment against the government led by Pinarayi Vijayan.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Govindan said the LDF is poised for a decisive victory, driven by sustained development and effective governance, particularly during crises like the 2018 floods and the COVID-19 pandemic. He dismissed claims of voter dissatisfaction, stating that people want continuity in governance.

"People have no doubt. The LDF will return to power for a third term. Some sections are trying to create confusion, but the ground reality is different," he said.

Govindan rejected allegations of any tacit understanding between the LDF and the BJP, instead accusing the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) of facilitating BJP victories in key constituencies like Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram district and Thrissur. He alleged that vote transfers by Congress had helped the BJP gain ground in Kerala.

On internal developments, Govindan described the exit of senior leaders like G Sudhakaran as part of a "natural cleansing process" within the party. He maintained that the CPI(M), with its large cadre base, remains unaffected by individual departures.

Addressing allegations of nepotism over the candidature of his wife, P K Shyamala, he termed the criticism 'patriarchal' and said she has an independent political identity. "It is wrong to assume that candidates are chosen based on personal influence. The party follows its own democratic processes," he said.