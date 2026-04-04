Exclusive | LDF Confident Of Historic Third Term, Says No Plan For Woman CM: M V Govindan Master
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's C S Sidharthan, CPI(M)'s Kerala state secretary spoke on governance, achievements of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and continuity.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan Master has expressed strong confidence that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) will secure a historic third consecutive term in Kerala, asserting that there is no anti-incumbency sentiment against the government led by Pinarayi Vijayan.
In an interview with ETV Bharat, Govindan said the LDF is poised for a decisive victory, driven by sustained development and effective governance, particularly during crises like the 2018 floods and the COVID-19 pandemic. He dismissed claims of voter dissatisfaction, stating that people want continuity in governance.
"People have no doubt. The LDF will return to power for a third term. Some sections are trying to create confusion, but the ground reality is different," he said.
Govindan rejected allegations of any tacit understanding between the LDF and the BJP, instead accusing the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) of facilitating BJP victories in key constituencies like Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram district and Thrissur. He alleged that vote transfers by Congress had helped the BJP gain ground in Kerala.
On internal developments, Govindan described the exit of senior leaders like G Sudhakaran as part of a "natural cleansing process" within the party. He maintained that the CPI(M), with its large cadre base, remains unaffected by individual departures.
Addressing allegations of nepotism over the candidature of his wife, P K Shyamala, he termed the criticism 'patriarchal' and said she has an independent political identity. "It is wrong to assume that candidates are chosen based on personal influence. The party follows its own democratic processes," he said.
Govindan also reiterated the party's firm stand against communal politics, stating that the CPI(M) opposes all forms of religious polarisation. He dismissed recent controversies alleging communal undertones in campaign activities as baseless.
On electoral trends, he downplayed the BJP's prospects in Kerala, claiming that its vote share has declined and will reduce further. "The BJP cannot win on its own strength in Kerala. Their gains, if any, come with the support of the Congress," he alleged.
Responding to remarks by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the possibility of a woman Chief Minister, Govindan said the CPI(M) has no such predetermined plan and that leadership decisions are taken by the party at the appropriate time.
Reflecting on the absence of veteran leaders like late VS Achuthanandan and late Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, he acknowledged their irreplaceable contributions but stressed the importance of collective leadership moving forward.
Govindan concluded by asserting that the LDF's governance record and organisational strength would ensure a clear mandate in the upcoming Assembly elections. Voting in Kerala for the Assembly polls will take place
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