ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: CPI(M)'s PV Sreenijin Faces Heat From Both Congress And Twenty20

Kunnathunadu (Reserved Constituency for Scheduled Community, Ernakulam)

Kunnathunadu, a semi-urban constituency with a blend of agriculture and rapid urbanisation, has garnered attention due to the influence of the Twenty20 movement, led by Sabu M Joseph, managing director of Kitex Garments Limited who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance. This election sees a strong triangular contest involving the LDF (PV Sreenijin of CPI(M), UDF (V P Sajeendra of Congress), and NDA (Babu Divakaran of T20), with Twenty20 emerging as a powerful NDA ally. The constituency has traditionally been a stronghold of Twenty20, making the outcome highly unpredictable.

Industrialist Sabu is the chief coordinator of the Kitex Group-backed political outfit Twenty20 based in Kizhakambalam, Ernakulam and has been contesting elections in the district and neighbouring areas since 2015. They have been ruling two panchayats - Kizhakkambalam and Aikaranad - in Ernakulam district and is a force to reckon with.

The sitting MLA, Sreenijin, won the seat in 2021, though his victory was impacted by the presence of Twenty20. In 2016 and 2011, the UDF candidate, V P Sajeendran, won the seat. The growing influence of corporate-backed Twenty20 which diversified Kitex's Corporate Social Responsibility funds for development plans, has significantly altered Kunnathunadu’s electoral landscape.

In 2021, Sreenijin won the seat for the LDF, but the margin was affected by Twenty20’s presence. This time, the seat will likely see a split opposition vote between Twenty20 and the UDF, potentially aiding the LDF, but a consolidated opposition could lead to a shift in power.

Candidates in 2026: