Exclusive | Three-Peat Not Personal Glory But Mandate For People-Centric Governance: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
In an exclusive interview with Biju Gopinath, Pinarayi Vijayan says that his confidence in a renewed mandate stems from the 'unwavering faith of the people'
Published : March 24, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST|
Updated : March 24, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that a potential third consecutive term for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) would not be about individual milestones but about strengthening a people-centric alternative model of governance at the national level.
In an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat, Pinarayi Vijayan underlined that his confidence in a renewed mandate stems from the 'unwavering faith of the people', built during crises such as floods, the Nipah outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the government ensured that welfare and development did not slow despite extraordinary challenges.
Reflecting on ten years in office, the Chief Minister described the completion of long-pending mega projects and infrastructure expansion through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) as defining achievements. He said infrastructure projects worth nearly ₹1 lakh crore were executed, including major contributions to national highway land acquisition.
"Flagship welfare measures also defined the decade," he noted.
Over five lakh houses were built under the LIFE Mission, while welfare pensions expanded from 30 lakh beneficiaries receiving ₹600 in 2016 to 62 lakh people receiving ₹2,000 now.
Pinarayi Vijayan, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), said Kerala has overturned the perception that it is industry-unfriendly and has emerged as a national leader in ease of doing business and social indicators, including child mortality reduction and the elimination of extreme poverty.
Vision for a 3rd term
The LDF’s forward agenda, he said, is to integrate infrastructure growth with social welfare to build a 'New Kerala' and elevate development to the next level.
On governance, Pinarayi Vijayan rejected claims that individual ministers underperformed, stressing collective cabinet responsibility. He highlighted global recognition for Kerala’s healthcare system, pointing out that the state ranks first in the NITI Aayog Health Index.
According to the CPI(M) supremo, public health spending rose sharply from ₹665 crore in 2016 to around ₹3,000 crore. Through the Aardram Mission, hospital infrastructure was upgraded, new posts created and medicine shortages eliminated.
He said super-specialty services have expanded to district and taluk hospitals, new medical colleges were opened, and over 160 hospitals secured National Quality Assurance Standards certification. Major investments were routed through KIIFB and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).
The Chief Minister also cited a surge in advanced procedures in government hospitals, including liver transplants, angioplasties and dialysis services. Financial protection schemes were expanded significantly, with free treatment coverage rising to ₹5 lakh per family annually and beneficiary families increasing to over 42 lakh.
CM pooh-poohs Opposition charges
Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed allegations of a CPM-BJP understanding as 'politically motivated', saying routine constitutional meetings with the Centre were being misrepresented. He maintained that the LDF remains ideologically opposed to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and right-wing politics.
He also rejected claims that the government softened its stand to protect individuals facing Central investigations, asserting there were no secret deals and that legal remedies were being pursued.
On criticism regarding minority issues and political optics, the Chief Minister reiterated that the LDF’s secular position remains unchanged and accused rivals of attempting communal polarisation.
Addressing controversies over protest policing and rank list extension demands, Pinarayi Vijayan said law enforcement acted to prevent harm and that administrative decisions must follow legal norms. He highlighted that over 3.11 lakh appointments were made in the past decade through the Kerala Public Service Commission, calling it a record in transparent recruitment.
Three-peat is about policy, not personality
Asked whether he aims to become Kerala’s first Chief Minister to secure a third consecutive term, Vijayan said personal 'hat-tricks' are irrelevant in communist politics.
''What matters is the success of people’s alternative policies,'' he said, adding that Kerala offers a strong counter-model to neo-liberal economic approaches, communal politics and centralising tendencies. ''The people of Kerala will decide. Our goal is collective leadership and taking the State to greater heights,'' he said.