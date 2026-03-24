ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | Three-Peat Not Personal Glory But Mandate For People-Centric Governance: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is confident of third consecutive term for LDF ( Special arrangement )

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that a potential third consecutive term for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) would not be about individual milestones but about strengthening a people-centric alternative model of governance at the national level.

In an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat, Pinarayi Vijayan underlined that his confidence in a renewed mandate stems from the 'unwavering faith of the people', built during crises such as floods, the Nipah outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the government ensured that welfare and development did not slow despite extraordinary challenges.

Reflecting on ten years in office, the Chief Minister described the completion of long-pending mega projects and infrastructure expansion through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) as defining achievements. He said infrastructure projects worth nearly ₹1 lakh crore were executed, including major contributions to national highway land acquisition.

"Flagship welfare measures also defined the decade," he noted.

Over five lakh houses were built under the LIFE Mission, while welfare pensions expanded from 30 lakh beneficiaries receiving ₹600 in 2016 to 62 lakh people receiving ₹2,000 now.

Pinarayi Vijayan, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), said Kerala has overturned the perception that it is industry-unfriendly and has emerged as a national leader in ease of doing business and social indicators, including child mortality reduction and the elimination of extreme poverty.

Vision for a 3rd term

The LDF’s forward agenda, he said, is to integrate infrastructure growth with social welfare to build a 'New Kerala' and elevate development to the next level.

On governance, Pinarayi Vijayan rejected claims that individual ministers underperformed, stressing collective cabinet responsibility. He highlighted global recognition for Kerala’s healthcare system, pointing out that the state ranks first in the NITI Aayog Health Index.

According to the CPI(M) supremo, public health spending rose sharply from ₹665 crore in 2016 to around ₹3,000 crore. Through the Aardram Mission, hospital infrastructure was upgraded, new posts created and medicine shortages eliminated.