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Amit Shah Leads BJP Foundation Day Fete In Kerala, Intensifies Campaign In Kattakada

Shah launched a sharp attack on both the LDF and UDF, accusing them of corruption and failure to deliver development in the state.

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 6, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Thiruvananthapuram: The Bharatiya Janata Party marked its 47th foundation day with grand celebrations in the state capital, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah leading the main ceremony at Mararji Bhavan, the party's state headquarters here on Monday.

The event witnessed the presence of key leaders, including BJP National general secretary Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, along with senior state leaders, candidates and party workers. Held under tight police security, the celebrations saw enthusiastic participation from cadres who reflected on the party’s journey since its formation in 1980 to becoming the world’s largest political organisation.

Notably, this was the first foundation day celebration at the new Mararji Bhavan, inaugurated by Amit Shah in July 2025. On Sunday, Amit Shah addressed a massive public rally in Kattakkada constituency, a key battleground for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Thousands of supporters from Kattakkada, Aruvikkara, Neyyattinkara and Parassala constituencies gathered at the Christian College ground, turning the venue into a sea of party flags and banners.

Shah received a rousing welcome from a large crowd, including women and children, who greeted him with slogans and cheers. He began his address by invoking local deities Kattal Mudippura Devi and Moliyur Mahadevar and later introduced NDA candidates, including P K Krishnadas (Kattakkada), Vivek Gopan (Aruvikkara), Chenkal Rajasekharan Nair (Neyyattinkara) and Gireesh Neyyar (Parassala), urging voters to support them in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Shah launched a sharp attack on both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), accusing them of corruption and failure to deliver development in the state. His remarks drew strong applause from the crowd.

The choice of Kattakkada as a major campaign venue is seen as strategic, with the BJP having performed strongly in the segment during the recent Lok Sabha elections following a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah is scheduled to continue his campaign with a roadshow in the Haripad constituency later.

With the Assembly elections nearing, the active involvement of national leaders is expected to boost the NDA’s campaign, with more Union Ministers likely to join the final leg of electioneering in Kerala.

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TAGGED:

KERALA ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2026
AMIT SHAH MARAJI BHAVAN BJP KERALA
VINOD TAWDE SHOBHA KARANDLAJE BJP
MASSIVE RALLY IN KATTAKADA
BJP FOUNDATION DAY

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