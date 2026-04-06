ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Leads BJP Foundation Day Fete In Kerala, Intensifies Campaign In Kattakada

Thiruvananthapuram: The Bharatiya Janata Party marked its 47th foundation day with grand celebrations in the state capital, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah leading the main ceremony at Mararji Bhavan, the party's state headquarters here on Monday.

The event witnessed the presence of key leaders, including BJP National general secretary Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, along with senior state leaders, candidates and party workers. Held under tight police security, the celebrations saw enthusiastic participation from cadres who reflected on the party’s journey since its formation in 1980 to becoming the world’s largest political organisation.

Notably, this was the first foundation day celebration at the new Mararji Bhavan, inaugurated by Amit Shah in July 2025. On Sunday, Amit Shah addressed a massive public rally in Kattakkada constituency, a key battleground for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Thousands of supporters from Kattakkada, Aruvikkara, Neyyattinkara and Parassala constituencies gathered at the Christian College ground, turning the venue into a sea of party flags and banners.

Shah received a rousing welcome from a large crowd, including women and children, who greeted him with slogans and cheers. He began his address by invoking local deities Kattal Mudippura Devi and Moliyur Mahadevar and later introduced NDA candidates, including P K Krishnadas (Kattakkada), Vivek Gopan (Aruvikkara), Chenkal Rajasekharan Nair (Neyyattinkara) and Gireesh Neyyar (Parassala), urging voters to support them in the upcoming Assembly elections.