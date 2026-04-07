ETV Bharat / bharat

CPM-BJP Nexus Dangerous: K C Venugopal Raises 10 Questions To Pinarayi Vijayan; Tharoor Predicts UDF Surge

Thiruvananthapuram: With campaigning for the Kerala Assembly elections entering its final phase, senior Congress leaders intensified their attack on the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), alleging a covert understanding between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party aimed at dividing voters.

Addressing the media at Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee office, Indira Bhavan, All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal warned that any attempt to polarise society for electoral gains would be rejected by the people. He alleged that recent interactions between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and top Union Ministers were 'secretive' and demanded clarity on their purpose.

Venugopal questioned why the Chief Minister held meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence without officials, and also flagged alleged closed-door discussions with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. He suggested these meetings could indicate an 'unholy deal' between the CPI(M) and BJP.

The Congress leader accused the LDF government of failing farmers, citing the suicide of a farmer in Vaikom, Kottayam on Tuesday. He alleged lapses in paddy procurement and claimed that government policies were pushing farmers into severe distress.

Venugopal also dismissed the LDF’s progress report, arguing that its achievements were overstated. He pointed out that while the LDF claims to have built five lakh houses over 10 years, the previous government under Oommen Chandy delivered nearly the same number in half the time.

Targeting the CPI(M)'s alleged financial networks, Venugopal said a UDF government would probe the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society, claiming projects were awarded without proper tenders.