ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: Polls Begin With High Voter Turnout; Vijayan, Satheesan, Chandrasekhar Lead Early Voting Push

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Assembly election 2026 got off to an emphatic start on Thursday, with a steady stream of voters and prominent personalities arriving early at polling booths across the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan of Congress, and Bharatiya Janata Party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar were among the key leaders who cast their votes and shared their views on the electoral battle underway.

Casting his vote at RC Amala Basic Upper Primary School in Kannur, Pinarayi Vijayan expressed confidence in the Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s performance, highlighting the government’s development record and welfare initiatives. He maintained that the electorate would assess governance based on tangible progress and reiterated that the LDF remains committed to Kerala’s continued growth and social development. "People's wish is for us (LDF) to win for continued development. They have confidence in our agenda for next five years till 2031 - a Nava Kerala," CM told the media.

Satheesan, who voted along with his family at booth number 135 in Piravom Kesari Memorial College, struck a confident note, asserting that the political climate strongly favours the United Democratic Front. "The UDF will come to power with more than 100 seats," he said, adding that his extensive statewide campaign had clearly reflected a strong anti-incumbency sentiment and a desire for change among voters.

Echoing the call for change, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who cast his vote at booth number 110 in Jawahar Nagar under Vattiyoorkavu constituency, Thiruvananthapuram, described the election as a crucial moment for Kerala's future. "This is an extremely important election… I request every voter to cast their vote and make their vote about change," he said, while asserting that the BJP has reshaped the state's political discourse around development and accountability. Rajeev is contesting from Nemom constituency.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi who cast his vote in Guruvayur stated that voters are not swayed by mere controversies and statements, adding that the mindset of the electorate evolves over time.

Voting began at 7 AM under tight security arrangements across all 140 constituencies. Several senior leaders and candidates, including IUML state president Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal cast vote at the Panakkad CKMMALP School and predicted a clean sweep for UDF. Senior leader PK Kunhalikutty was also among the early voters.