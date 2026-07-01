Kerala to Keralam: State Assembly Clears Draft Bill To Officially Rename State
If Parliament approves the constitutional amendment, the official English name of the state will become Keralam, while its Malayalam name will continue to remain unchanged.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Wednesday unanimously approved the draft Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, paving the way for the state to be officially renamed Keralam in English.
Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan described the development as "a first in the history of the Kerala Legislative Assembly", noting that the House was formally expressing its views on a draft constitutional amendment referred by the President under Article 3 of the Constitution.
The draft Bill, prepared by the Union Home Ministry and approved by the Union Cabinet, was referred to the Assembly by President Droupadi Murmu on June 5 for its opinion, as required under Article 3 before Parliament considers legislation altering the name of a state.
Following the Assembly's unanimous approval, the Bill will be sent back to the President with the Legislature's views. It will then be introduced in Parliament, where it must be passed by both Houses before the constitutional amendment comes into effect.
The move follows the Kerala Assembly's unanimous resolution of June 24, 2024, during the previous Left Democratic Front government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, urging the Union Government to amend the First Schedule of the Constitution and officially change the state's English name from Kerala to 'Keralam', the name by which it has always been known in Malayalam.
The proposed change seeks to align the state's English name with its linguistic and cultural identity. While the state has always been referred to as 'Keralam' in Malayalam, it was recorded as 'Kerala' in the Constitution following the linguistic reorganisation of states on November 1, 1956.
If Parliament approves the constitutional amendment, the official English name of the state will become Keralam, while its Malayalam name will continue to remain unchanged.
The change will also require extensive administrative updates across government departments. Official documents, department names, seals, letterheads, websites, mobile applications, public sector undertakings, universities, and office signboards carrying the English name Government of Kerala will have to be revised to reflect the new nomenclature. Officials indicate that the transition will involve considerable administrative effort and expenditure over time.
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