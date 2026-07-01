ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala to Keralam: State Assembly Clears Draft Bill To Officially Rename State

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Wednesday unanimously approved the draft Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, paving the way for the state to be officially renamed Keralam in English.

Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan described the development as "a first in the history of the Kerala Legislative Assembly", noting that the House was formally expressing its views on a draft constitutional amendment referred by the President under Article 3 of the Constitution.

The draft Bill, prepared by the Union Home Ministry and approved by the Union Cabinet, was referred to the Assembly by President Droupadi Murmu on June 5 for its opinion, as required under Article 3 before Parliament considers legislation altering the name of a state.

Following the Assembly's unanimous approval, the Bill will be sent back to the President with the Legislature's views. It will then be introduced in Parliament, where it must be passed by both Houses before the constitutional amendment comes into effect.