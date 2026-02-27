Kerala Actress Assault Case: State Govt Moves High Court Against Dileep’s Acquittal
The Kerala government claimed in its appeal that the trial court overlooked evidence in a biased manner in the acquittal of actor Dileep.
Ernakulam: In a significant development, the Kerala government has challenged the acquittal of actor Dileep in the sensational assault case before the High Court.
In the appeal filed 75 days after the initial judgment, following a comprehensive legal review, the prosecution asserted that there was concrete evidence establishing the actor’s role in the criminal conspiracy and the motives leading up to the attack.
The 400-page appeal also outlines alleged “discrepancies” in the voluminous trial court judgment. The primary contention raised by the government is that the lower court inexplicably overlooked substantial evidence levelled against the accused actor.
“Despite presenting numerous documents and material evidence highlighting an extensive conspiracy and its underlying motives, the trial court failed to evaluate them with the required legal rigour,” the prosecution alleged.
It also claimed that the lower court restricted its acknowledgement of conspiracy solely to the individuals who directly executed the crime, failing to treat the compelling evidence against Dileep with the seriousness it warranted. “The government aims to convince the High Court that the trial procedures and subsequent findings are legally unsustainable.”
The government argues that the trial court was “heavily biased” in its evaluation, frequently dismissing crucial witness testimonies on trivial grounds. Most notably, the prosecution highlighted the unwarranted rejection of statements made by director Balachandra Kumar. The appeal argues that disbelieving his critical revelations was a grave error, especially when his claims were corroborated by forensic and scientific findings extracted from digital devices, as well as the testimonies of responsible investigating officers.
Furthermore, the appeal strongly contests the trial court's refusal to accept that a copy of the memory card containing visuals of the assault had reached Dileep. While the lower court concluded that the actor only viewed the footage in the presence of lawyers at the Angamaly Magistrate Court, the prosecution maintains that this assumption is flawed. They pointed out that a detailed description of the visuals was recovered from the mobile phone of Dileep’s brother, a critical piece of evidence that the trial court ignored.
The prosecution further stated that irrefutable proof of the nexus between the first accused, Pulsar Suni, and Dileep was presented during the trial, including records of their meeting and conspiring at six different locations. However, the trial court refused to accept these facts.
Additionally, a crucial letter sent by Pulsar Suni to Dileep demanding the ‘quotation’ amount was entirely dismissed by the judge, an omission the prosecution views as a fatal flaw in the verdict. The government aims to systematically dismantle the trial court's observation that the evidence against the actor was either insufficient or fabricated.
Beyond challenging Dileep's acquittal, the government’s appeal also seeks harsher punishments for those already convicted. Pointing out that the ‘quotation gang', including Pulsar Suni, who directly participated in the assault, was handed the minimum possible sentence, the prosecution has demanded maximum penal action against them.
The state has also requested the High Court to overturn the acquittals of two other individuals, Charlie and Dileep’s friend Sarath G Nair, and convict them for their roles in the crime.
This strategic move by the state comes just as the 90-day statutory deadline for filing an appeal is set to expire next week. With the convicted men having already approached the High Court seeking the quashing of their sentences, the government's comprehensive appeal officially sets the stage for a fierce second phase of legal battles in the state’s highest court.
