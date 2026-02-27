ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala Actress Assault Case: State Govt Moves High Court Against Dileep’s Acquittal

Ernakulam: In a significant development, the Kerala government has challenged the acquittal of actor Dileep in the sensational assault case before the High Court.

In the appeal filed 75 days after the initial judgment, following a comprehensive legal review, the prosecution asserted that there was concrete evidence establishing the actor’s role in the criminal conspiracy and the motives leading up to the attack.

The 400-page appeal also outlines alleged “discrepancies” in the voluminous trial court judgment. The primary contention raised by the government is that the lower court inexplicably overlooked substantial evidence levelled against the accused actor.

“Despite presenting numerous documents and material evidence highlighting an extensive conspiracy and its underlying motives, the trial court failed to evaluate them with the required legal rigour,” the prosecution alleged.

It also claimed that the lower court restricted its acknowledgement of conspiracy solely to the individuals who directly executed the crime, failing to treat the compelling evidence against Dileep with the seriousness it warranted. “The government aims to convince the High Court that the trial procedures and subsequent findings are legally unsustainable.”

The government argues that the trial court was “heavily biased” in its evaluation, frequently dismissing crucial witness testimonies on trivial grounds. Most notably, the prosecution highlighted the unwarranted rejection of statements made by director Balachandra Kumar. The appeal argues that disbelieving his critical revelations was a grave error, especially when his claims were corroborated by forensic and scientific findings extracted from digital devices, as well as the testimonies of responsible investigating officers.