Kerala Actress Assault Case: Court Sentences Six Convicts To 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment

Ernakulam: A court here on Friday sentenced six people convicted in the 2017 actress sexual assault case to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court Judge Honey M Varghese sentenced Sunil NS, also known as Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh VP, Salim H, and Pradeep to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the offence of sexual assault. The court also ordered imprisonment for other offences, but they will run concurrently.

Judge Varghese also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each convict. Failure to pay the fine will invite an additional year of rigorous imprisonment. The court directed that the fine amount recovered from the convicts be handed over to the survivor as compensation.

While the convicts have already spent significant time in remand, with many having served up to seven years, the court allowed for the set off of this period against the sentence. However, the remaining term must be served as rigorous imprisonment. On December 8, 2025, the court acquitted four accused, including actor Dileep, citing a lack of evidence to prove conspiracy.

The convicted individuals were found guilty under IPC sections 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354(B) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage modesty), 357 (assault or criminal force in attempt to wrongfully confine a person), 366 (abduction), 376(D) (gang rape), and under IT Act sections 66E (violation of privacy by capturing or transmitting images of a private area without consent) and 67(A) (publishing or transmitting sexually explicit material).

The convicted persons sought leniency, citing family and health conditions. Martin and Pradeep broke down in court, claiming innocence and saying they were the sole breadwinners of their families. The Special Public Prosecutor V Aja Kumar emphasised that the maximum punishment of life imprisonment for gang rape should be imposed on all the accused.