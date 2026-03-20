Kendriya Vidyalaya Admissions Begin For 2026-27 Session, Check Eligibility And Application Process
As per guidelines, children applying for Class-1 must be at least six years old and less than eight years old as of March 31, 2026.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has started the admission process for the 2026-27 academic session, with online registration kicking off for Balvatika and Class 1 students from Friday (March 20). The last date to apply is April 2, 2026.
As per the official notification, parents can apply online for their children's admission online, with the last date for registration set as April 2. The application process will be conducted through KVS online admission portal, and no offline forms will be accepted.
Kendriya Vidyalayas, which operate under the Ministry of Education, are among the most sought-after government schools in India, especially for their affordable fees and consistent academic standards. Every year, thousands of parents wait for the admission window to secure a seat for their children, particularly in entry-level classes like Balvatika and Class 1.
Officials said the admission process will be carried out as per the existing guidelines, including reservation norms for different categories. As per the guidelines, children applying for Class 1 must be at least six years old and less than eight years old as of March 31, 2026. However, children born on April 1 will also be considered eligible. There is also a relaxation of up to two years in the upper age limit for differently-abled children.
On the other hand, the age limit for Balvatika will vary depending on the level.
Students applying for admission must meet following creteria before going ahead with the form filling process.
Eligibility Criteria For Class 1 Admission
Minimum Age: Child must be six years old as of March 31, 2026
Maximum Age: Child must be less than eight years old as of March 31.
A child born on April 1 is also considered eligible for admission in the academic year.
How To Apply
Parents can apply online through the official KVS admission portal by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the Portal: Go to kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in
Step 2: Registration: Select "New Registration." Provide the child's and parents' details. Upon submission, students will receive a unique Login Code/Registration Number.
Step 3: Fill the Form: Log in using credentials. Choose up to three preferred Kendriya Vidyalayas.
Step 4: Upload And Submit: Upload the necessary documents, preview the form to ensure all information is accurate, and submit.
Step 5: Print: Keep a copy of the final submitted application and the confirmation receipt safe for future refrence.
Documents Required
Applicants must upload proof of date of birth, residence proof, photograph, category certificate and other relevant documents while submitting the application form.