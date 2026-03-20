ETV Bharat / bharat

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admissions Begin For 2026-27 Session, Check Eligibility And Application Process

New Delhi: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has started the admission process for the 2026-27 academic session, with online registration kicking off for Balvatika and Class 1 students from Friday (March 20). The last date to apply is April 2, 2026.

As per the official notification, parents can apply online for their children's admission online, with the last date for registration set as April 2. The application process will be conducted through KVS online admission portal, and no offline forms will be accepted.

Kendriya Vidyalayas, which operate under the Ministry of Education, are among the most sought-after government schools in India, especially for their affordable fees and consistent academic standards. Every year, thousands of parents wait for the admission window to secure a seat for their children, particularly in entry-level classes like Balvatika and Class 1.

Officials said the admission process will be carried out as per the existing guidelines, including reservation norms for different categories. As per the guidelines, children applying for Class 1 must be at least six years old and less than eight years old as of March 31, 2026. However, children born on April 1 will also be considered eligible. There is also a relaxation of up to two years in the upper age limit for differently-abled children.

On the other hand, the age limit for Balvatika will vary depending on the level.

Students applying for admission must meet following creteria before going ahead with the form filling process.

Eligibility Criteria For Class 1 Admission

Minimum Age: Child must be six years old as of March 31, 2026

Maximum Age: Child must be less than eight years old as of March 31.

A child born on April 1 is also considered eligible for admission in the academic year.