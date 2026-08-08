Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda’s Bills Seek Stricter Safeguards For Children, Protection Against AI Deepfakes
SHIELD Bill proposes parental consent, age verification and curbs on child profiling, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Children below the age of 13 could be barred from creating accounts on social media and online gaming platforms without verified parental consent under a private member’s bill proposed by BJP MP Baijayant Panda in the Lok Sabha.
Panda, who represents Odisha’s Kendrapara constituency, has also proposed a separate legislation seeking to protect individuals from the unauthorised and misleading use of their likeness through artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies.
The two bills---the Safeguarding Healthy Internet Environment for Little Digital-Natives (SHIELD) Bill, 2025 and the Protection of Personality Likeness from Artificial Intelligence Misuse Bill, 2026 ---were scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday. However, they could not be taken up due to repeated adjournments of the House.
Safeguarding Healthy Internet Environment for Little Digital-Natives (SHIELD) Bill, 2025
The SHIELD Bill seeks to establish a comprehensive framework for protecting children in the online environment while imposing greater accountability on digital intermediaries and platforms.
Although the proposed legislation defines a child as a person below 18 years of age, it envisages preventing children below 13 from opening accounts on social media and online gaming platforms unless parental consent is verified.
It also proposes mandatory age-verification mechanisms for platforms accessible to minors. In addition, platforms would be required to provide parental-control dashboards through which guardians could monitor online activity, manage privacy settings and restrict screen time.
The bill proposes specific safety obligations for social media services, gaming platforms and other digital intermediaries. It seeks to prohibit platforms from tracking or profiling children and from using personalised advertising targeted at them.
The proposed legislation comes amid growing concerns over children’s exposure to harmful online content, excessive screen time, privacy risks, targeted advertising and potentially exploitative digital practices.
Protection of Personality Likeness from Artificial Intelligence Misuse Bill, 2026
Panda’s second proposed legislation focuses on the rapidly expanding use of generative AI to create realistic replicas of individuals.
The Protection of Personality Likeness from Artificial Intelligence Misuse Bill, 2026 seeks to prevent the non-consensual and misleading replication of a person’s voice, image, appearance or other identifiable characteristics where such content could deceive the public into believing that the person said, did or endorsed something they did not.
The bill aims to protect an individual’s dignity, autonomy and reputation from AI-enabled impersonation and deception.
It proposes a 24-hour deadline for platforms to remove such content after receiving notice, with the deadline reduced to 12 hours in cases involving sexually explicit material.
Knowingly creating or distributing AI-generated content for impersonation, fraud, deception or sexually explicit purposes could attract imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh, or both.
The proposed measures come amid increasing concerns over deepfakes and other synthetic media being used to impersonate public figures, manipulate information and damage reputations.
Private Member’s Bills
Notwithstanding, both legislations have been introduced as private member’s bills, which allow individual MPs to raise issues of public concern and propose legislative solutions outside the government’s official legislative agenda.
Ironically, the prospects of a private member’s bill becoming law remain limited. According to PRS Legislative Research (PRS), since Independence, only 14 private member’s bills have been passed by Parliament, with the last such bill named “Supreme Court (Enlargement of Criminal Appellate Jurisdiction) Bill, 1968,” becoming an Act in 1970.
The PRS Legislative Research is an independent research organization based in New Delhi. It provides research data, policy analyses, and legislative briefs on bills, budgets, and laws to Members of Parliament (MPs) and state assemblies.