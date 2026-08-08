ETV Bharat / bharat

Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda’s Bills Seek Stricter Safeguards For Children, Protection Against AI Deepfakes

New Delhi: Children below the age of 13 could be barred from creating accounts on social media and online gaming platforms without verified parental consent under a private member’s bill proposed by BJP MP Baijayant Panda in the Lok Sabha.

Panda, who represents Odisha’s Kendrapara constituency, has also proposed a separate legislation seeking to protect individuals from the unauthorised and misleading use of their likeness through artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies.

The two bills---the Safeguarding Healthy Internet Environment for Little Digital-Natives (SHIELD) Bill, 2025 and the Protection of Personality Likeness from Artificial Intelligence Misuse Bill, 2026 ---were scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday. However, they could not be taken up due to repeated adjournments of the House.

Safeguarding Healthy Internet Environment for Little Digital-Natives (SHIELD) Bill, 2025

The SHIELD Bill seeks to establish a comprehensive framework for protecting children in the online environment while imposing greater accountability on digital intermediaries and platforms.

Although the proposed legislation defines a child as a person below 18 years of age, it envisages preventing children below 13 from opening accounts on social media and online gaming platforms unless parental consent is verified.

It also proposes mandatory age-verification mechanisms for platforms accessible to minors. In addition, platforms would be required to provide parental-control dashboards through which guardians could monitor online activity, manage privacy settings and restrict screen time.

The bill proposes specific safety obligations for social media services, gaming platforms and other digital intermediaries. It seeks to prohibit platforms from tracking or profiling children and from using personalised advertising targeted at them.

The proposed legislation comes amid growing concerns over children’s exposure to harmful online content, excessive screen time, privacy risks, targeted advertising and potentially exploitative digital practices.

Protection of Personality Likeness from Artificial Intelligence Misuse Bill, 2026