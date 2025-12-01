ETV Bharat / bharat

Ken-Betwa Link Project In Implementation Phase: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Monday said the Ken-Betwa link project has entered implementation phase.

Replying to a question on the present status of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) report, he said the project, the first inter-basin river-linking initiative under India's National Perspective Plan, aims to transfer surplus water from Ken basin to water deficient Betwa basin.

Yadav said based on the comprehensive appraisal of the EIA reports by the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC)/State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC), the environmental clearances (ECs) were accorded by the Ministry, under the provisions of the EIA Notification, 2006, to Ken-Betwa link project phase-I at Daudhan village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on August 25, 2017 and Bina Complex Multipurpose Project (32MW) at Chattarpur village in Sagar district on February 22, 2017.

The Minister said EC was accorded by State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Madhya Pradesh to Kotha Barrage major irrigation project at Kotha village in Vidisha district on August 21, 2020.

Yadav said the project's benefits include provision of annual irrigation facility to 10.62 lakh ha area, 194 MCM drinking water supply to a population of 62 lakh and 103 MW hydropower and 27 MW solar power generation, benefitting 10 districts in Madhya Pradesh and four in Uttar Pradesh.

He said the EIA reports deal with the impacts of the project on local biodiversity, forest cover and water resources include, impact on biodiversity within and around Panna Tiger Reserve, impact on riverine and riparian habitats, wildlife corridors, submergence of forest and non-forest land, hydrological changes, downstream ecological flow requirements, muck generation and excavation of construction material, alterations in physical, abiotic and biotic parameters both in upstream and downstream direction of the proposed barrage.

Yadav said various mitigation measures have been recommended while granting EC as well as approval under Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980 and Wildlife Clearance to the projects.