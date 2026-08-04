ETV Bharat / bharat

We Are Not Terrorists, Want To Meet PM Modi On E20 Issue: Kejriwal After Cops Stop March

Personnel of the Delhi Police stand guard outside the PM's house on Tuesday. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Soon after launching the march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi to submit over 2.3 lakh petitions against the use of ethanol-blended (E20) petrol, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and others were stopped by Delhi Police on Tuesday.

"We are not terrorists. We want to meet PM Modi over the E20 fuel issue. Kindly inform him that we want to meet," The former Delhi Chief Minister told the cops.

Following this, Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders sat on a protest at Firoz Shah Road.

The Delhi Police has clarified that no permission has been granted for Kejriwal's proposed march to the Prime Minister's residence.

"Neither Kejriwal nor the AAP sought any official permission for the march. As Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is in effect around the PM's residence, no march will be permitted," it added.

Police have been deployed outside Kejriwal's residence as well.

In a video message ahead of the march, Kejriwal said PM Modi is buying massive quantities of ethanol from America under pressure from President Donald Trump.