We Are Not Terrorists, Want To Meet PM Modi On E20 Issue: Kejriwal After Cops Stop March
The Delhi Police has clarified that no permission has been granted for the proposed march, and neither Kejriwal nor the AAP sought any official approval.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Soon after launching the march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi to submit over 2.3 lakh petitions against the use of ethanol-blended (E20) petrol, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and others were stopped by Delhi Police on Tuesday.
"We are not terrorists. We want to meet PM Modi over the E20 fuel issue. Kindly inform him that we want to meet," The former Delhi Chief Minister told the cops.
Following this, Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders sat on a protest at Firoz Shah Road.
The Delhi Police has clarified that no permission has been granted for Kejriwal's proposed march to the Prime Minister's residence.
"Neither Kejriwal nor the AAP sought any official permission for the march. As Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is in effect around the PM's residence, no march will be permitted," it added.
E20 के विरोध में 2,30,000 से अधिक Petitions के साथ PM आवास तक मार्च | LIVE https://t.co/0ZizEF9cGb— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 4, 2026
Police have been deployed outside Kejriwal's residence as well.
In a video message ahead of the march, Kejriwal said PM Modi is buying massive quantities of ethanol from America under pressure from President Donald Trump.
"They are doing this in servitude to Trump, and the common man's vehicles are getting damaged as a result. Today, we are going to the Prime Minister's residence with over two lakh petitions to request him not to do this. There are 100 such people with us whose vehicles have been damaged by E20. We hope that the Prime Minister ji will surely listen to the voice of the people," he added.
Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal conducted a national town hall programme outside the Constitution Club to protest the implementation of the E20.
Addressing reporters, he questioned the inconsistency of the Union Petroleum Ministry's statements regarding the petrol-blended ethanol policy, claiming that no significant study has been conducted on the subject. The E20 policy is being forcibly implemented on the people, he said.
Questioning the BJP government's interest in implementing the E20 policy, he claimed that vehicles are getting damaged and mileage is dropping due to the presence of petrol-blended ethanol in vehicles. "On one side they say E20 is good, on the other side they say E20 is bad. One ministry says there is a difference of 2% to 5%, while another ministry says 4%. They haven't conducted any study and are just forcing the policy onto the people," he said.
ट्रंप के दबाव में मोदी जी अमेरिका से भारी मात्रा में ethanol ख़रीद रहे हैं। ट्रंप की गुलामी ये कर रहे और गाड़ियां आम आदमी की ख़राब हो रही हैं।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 4, 2026
आज हम 2 lakh से ज़्यादा petitions लेकर प्रधानमंत्री आवास जा रहे हैं उनसे निवेदन करने कि वो ऐसा न करें। हमारे साथ 100 ऐसे लोग हैं जिनकी… pic.twitter.com/nGJJRr2NOT
"Vehicles are getting damaged, and mileage is dropping. Why is the government forcing this on people? What is the interest of the Government in this? E20 petrol is not good," he added.
Alongside Kejriwal, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj also opposed the E20 policy, emphasising that consumers should be given the choice between pure petrol or ethanol-blended fuel.
During the programme, Kejriwal put forward three demands to the Centre: there should be an option for E20 and pure petrol at fuel pumps, E20 should be cheaper than pure petrol, and the price of petrol should be less than Rs 84/litre.
Earlier, Union Minister Suresh Gopi had said that the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme has been implemented through a phased, scientifically validated and consultative process involving NITI Aayog, automobile manufacturers, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) and other technical institutions.
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