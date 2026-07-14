Kejriwal Wants Both Pure And E20 Petrol At All Pumps; To Join CJP Protest Over Paper Leak On Thursday
He also said that if E20 petrol yields lower mileage, its price should also be lower than that of regular petrol.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal has launched a campaign against the Central government over the issue of E20 petrol.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he cited grievances across the country regarding E20 petrol and put forward two key demands.
He demanded that the option for both pure petrol and E20 petrol be made available at all petrol pumps across the country and argued that if a consumer does not wish to use E20 petrol and prefers regular petrol, that facility should be available to him.
The second demand concerns the price of E20 petrol. He stated that if E20 petrol yields lower mileage, its price should also be lower than that of regular petrol.
He pointed out that if a vehicle covers a shorter distance per litre of fuel, it places an additional financial burden on the consumer.
Therefore, the government should reduce its price.
Addressing a press conference, he announced that he would visit Jantar Mantar at 5 pm on Thursday to support the 'Cockroach Janata Party' (CJP) protest against paper leaks and meet Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike.
Kejriwal stated that there is resentment among people across the country regarding E20 petrol.
He noted that people are constantly complaining that E20 petrol reduces vehicle mileage and is also affecting the engines and other components of many vehicles.
He stated that in a democracy, it is the government's responsibility to listen to the voice of the people.
He added that over the past few days, he has visited petrol pumps and service stations to meet people and listen closely to the issues faced by vehicle owners.
He stated that he wishes to convey to the Prime Minister how the general public feels about this issue and highlight the technical questions arising regarding E20 petrol.
He expressed hope that the Prime Minister would soon grant him an appointment.
Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Aam Aadmi Party has launched a nationwide online petition concerning the issue of E20 petrol.
This petition is addressed to the Prime Minister, and through it, people can not only sign their names but also share their experiences.
He mentioned that if a vehicle's mileage has dropped or if any technical issues have arisen due to E20 fuel, people can document these details in the petition.
He urged the public to join this campaign in large numbers.
Arvind Kejriwal announced his support for the ongoing protest by the 'Cockroach Janta Party' (CJP) at Jantar Mantar.
He noted that the protest demands reforms in the examination system, a curb on paper leaks, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Kejriwal.
He said that the Aam Aadmi Party supports this movement and its demands.
Accordingly, he will visit Jantar Mantar at 5 pm on Thursday to join the protest and express solidarity with the demonstrators.
He mentioned that MP Sanjay Singh and MLA Radheshyam had already visited the protest site to extend their support.
Kejriwal expressed concern over the deteriorating health of Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike as part of the protest.
He described Wangchuk as a national asset and emphasized that his health is of utmost importance.
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