ETV Bharat / bharat

Kejriwal Wants Both Pure And E20 Petrol At All Pumps; To Join CJP Protest Over Paper Leak On Thursday

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal has launched a campaign against the Central government over the issue of E20 petrol.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he cited grievances across the country regarding E20 petrol and put forward two key demands.

He demanded that the option for both pure petrol and E20 petrol be made available at all petrol pumps across the country and argued that if a consumer does not wish to use E20 petrol and prefers regular petrol, that facility should be available to him.

The second demand concerns the price of E20 petrol. He stated that if E20 petrol yields lower mileage, its price should also be lower than that of regular petrol.

He pointed out that if a vehicle covers a shorter distance per litre of fuel, it places an additional financial burden on the consumer.

Therefore, the government should reduce its price.

Addressing a press conference, he announced that he would visit Jantar Mantar at 5 pm on Thursday to support the 'Cockroach Janata Party' (CJP) protest against paper leaks and meet Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike.

Kejriwal stated that there is resentment among people across the country regarding E20 petrol.

He noted that people are constantly complaining that E20 petrol reduces vehicle mileage and is also affecting the engines and other components of many vehicles.

He stated that in a democracy, it is the government's responsibility to listen to the voice of the people.

He added that over the past few days, he has visited petrol pumps and service stations to meet people and listen closely to the issues faced by vehicle owners.

He stated that he wishes to convey to the Prime Minister how the general public feels about this issue and highlight the technical questions arising regarding E20 petrol.