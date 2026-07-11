Kejriwal Visits Delhi Petrol Pump, Interacts With Consumers Over E20 Fuel Concerns
Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal alleges that ground reality regarding E20 is different, claims people were upset with ethanol-blended petrol as vehicle decline in mileage.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal visited a petrol pump and service station in the national capital on Saturday to understand vehicle owners' concerns over E20 fuel, claiming that consumers face problems due to 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol. Kejriwal interacted with consumers at the petrol pump, spoke to service station workers, examined the vehicles' engines and took their feedback.
The AAP supremo said the government's claims on E20 fuel are "white lies," alleging that the ground reality differed. He claimed people were upset with ethanol-blended petrol and that many vehicle owners reported a decline in mileage.
आज मैंने दिल्ली के एक पेट्रोल पंप और सर्विस स्टेशन पर जाकर ज़मीनी हक़ीक़त जानी। सरकार सफ़ेद झूठ बोल रही है। E20 के कारण गाड़ियों में सच में दिक्कतें आ रही हैं। आम लोग ethanol से बहुत दुखी हैं। लगभग सभी लोगों की माइलेज कम हुई है और बहुत गाड़ियों में ख़राबी की शिकायत हैं। pic.twitter.com/ygVqeQ52Zo— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 11, 2026
"The mileage of almost all vehicles has decreased, and many vehicles have malfunction complaints," Kejriwal said, while sharing his observations from the visit.
He said vehicle owners were facing difficulties and alleged that consumers' concerns were not being acknowledged. He said the government should take note of the problems people are raising instead of dismissing them.
Last week, the government issued a detailed rebuttal to what it described as misinformation circulating on social media about the country's E20 ethanol blending programme, rejecting claims ranging from engine damage to insurance invalidation and environmental harm.
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