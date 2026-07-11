ETV Bharat / bharat

Kejriwal Visits Delhi Petrol Pump, Interacts With Consumers Over E20 Fuel Concerns

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal interacts with customers during a visit to a petrol pump and service station to discuss concerns over E20 fuel, in New Delhi on July 11, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal visited a petrol pump and service station in the national capital on Saturday to understand vehicle owners' concerns over E20 fuel, claiming that consumers face problems due to 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol. Kejriwal interacted with consumers at the petrol pump, spoke to service station workers, examined the vehicles' engines and took their feedback. The AAP supremo said the government's claims on E20 fuel are "white lies," alleging that the ground reality differed. He claimed people were upset with ethanol-blended petrol and that many vehicle owners reported a decline in mileage.