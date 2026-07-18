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Kejriwal Urges Parents, Students To Join Jantar Mantar Protest After Wangchuk Shifted To Hospital

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and others during activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, against alleged irregularities in NEET and other examinations, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Thursday, July 16, 2026. ( File/PTI )

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to citizens to join the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar after activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to hospital by Delhi Police, urging them to stand with those fasting for reforms in the examination system. The appeal came hours after Wangchuk was taken to the hospital on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike. Following his removal from the protest site, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke announced that he would continue the agitation by beginning an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. In a video message posted on X, Kejriwal said Wangchuk and Dipke were not on hunger strike for themselves but for students across the country. He urged parents not to remain silent and to join the protest in support of demands for a fair examination system.