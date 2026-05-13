ETV Bharat / bharat

Kejriwal Urges Gen Z To Demand Justice In NEET Paper Leak Cases, Slams Central Govt Probe

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the central government, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged Gen Z to ensure that those behind the alleged NEET paper leak are brought to justice.

Invoking the Gen Z-led uprising in Bangladesh and Nepal, he said that if the youth in the neighbouring countries could bring political change, Indian students could also force accountability.

“If Gen Z in countries like Bangladesh and Nepal could change the government, then Indian youth could also ensure accountability in cases of paper leaks,” the former Delhi chief minister said.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said repeated incidents of paper leaks had disturbed the confidence of aspirants and that the past investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to bring the culprits to justice.

Kejriwal alleged that following every NEET paper leak, the probe is invariably handed over to the CBI; a few arrests are made, and a few months later, the accused are out on bail.

“Subsequently, these very same individuals set about orchestrating paper leaks once again the following year. The incidents of paper leaks have surfaced continuously—in 2017, 2021, 2024, and now extending to 2026—yet no high-profile accused has ever faced severe punishment,” he alleged.

The AAP leader claimed that the country has witnessed 93 instances of paper leaks since 2014, impacting the futures of crores of young people.

‘CBI operating under pressure’