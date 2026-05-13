Kejriwal Urges Gen Z To Demand Justice In NEET Paper Leak Cases, Slams Central Govt Probe
Kejriwal criticizes CBI probes in NEET paper leak cases, alleges political pressure, and calls on India to prioritize national interests in oil purchases.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the central government, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged Gen Z to ensure that those behind the alleged NEET paper leak are brought to justice.
Invoking the Gen Z-led uprising in Bangladesh and Nepal, he said that if the youth in the neighbouring countries could bring political change, Indian students could also force accountability.
“If Gen Z in countries like Bangladesh and Nepal could change the government, then Indian youth could also ensure accountability in cases of paper leaks,” the former Delhi chief minister said.
Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said repeated incidents of paper leaks had disturbed the confidence of aspirants and that the past investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to bring the culprits to justice.
जागो Gen-Z जागो। उठो और लड़ो।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 13, 2026
इस वीडियो को ज़्यादा से ज़्यादा लोगों से शेयर करें और इस पर चर्चा करें। pic.twitter.com/7aHVCJWpHX
Kejriwal alleged that following every NEET paper leak, the probe is invariably handed over to the CBI; a few arrests are made, and a few months later, the accused are out on bail.
“Subsequently, these very same individuals set about orchestrating paper leaks once again the following year. The incidents of paper leaks have surfaced continuously—in 2017, 2021, 2024, and now extending to 2026—yet no high-profile accused has ever faced severe punishment,” he alleged.
The AAP leader claimed that the country has witnessed 93 instances of paper leaks since 2014, impacting the futures of crores of young people.
‘CBI operating under pressure’
Kejriwal asserted that while the CBI possesses competent officers, the agency ultimately reports to the very individuals who stand accused of orchestrating these paper leaks. “Under such circumstances, the likelihood of the agency taking impartial action appears slim,” he said.
The AAP supremo alleged that the highest number of paper leaks had taken place in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat, all of which are governed by the BJP or NDA.
“The children of prominent leaders study abroad; they remain unconcerned about the country's education system. But the future of ordinary students and the children of middle-class families depends entirely on this very system,” Kejriwal said.
He stated, “You and I belong to the very soil of this land; we are destined to live in this country, and it is incumbent upon us to save it.”
Cornering the centre over oil purchases from Russia
Kejriwal also took aim at the Centre regarding its procurement of oil and gas from Russia, alleging that the government had turned away a ship carrying gas from Russia destined for India.
“There is a glaring contradiction. On one hand, the government appeals to the public to conserve petrol and diesel, utilise public transport, and adopt work-from-home arrangements; yet, on the other hand, it is backing away from purchasing oil and gas from Russia,” he said.
Kejriwal alleged that the central government was refraining from purchasing oil from Russia solely due to pressure from the United States. He asserted that a major nation like India should make decisions based on its own national interests.
Called upon the Prime Minister to resume the purchase of oil and gas from Russia, Kejriwal said, “Several countries across the globe make decisions based on their own strategic advantages. India should also procure oil and gas from whichever source offers the most affordable rates.”
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